NZ Vs Ind 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Comprehensive Match Preview

India’s tour of New Zealand will now continue with the upcoming Test series between the two nations. The two-match series also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The action is scheduled to commence at 4:00 AM IST on February 21.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Takes INCREDIBLE Boundary Catch To Dismiss Martin Guptill: NZ Vs IND Updates

NZ vs Ind 1st Test Preview

Virat Kohli and co. are currently on a seven-game winning streak which is also their highest run in Test cricket. World No.1 ranked Test side India are also at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table. A win in the series will further solidify their chances of qualifying for the final, which is scheduled to be played in 2021.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 2nd T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

NZ vs Ind 1st Test Squad Updates

Just days before the start of the Test series, Kiwi paceman Matt Henry was called in as a replacement for the World No.2 ranked bowler Neil Wagner. Wagner decided to opt-out of the opening Test as he is awaiting the birth of his first child. Meanwhile, in-form Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the remainder of the tour after he suffered a calf injury in the final T20I game. 20-year old batting sensation Prithvi Shaw will be covering for Sharma in the series and is expected to open alongside Test specialist Mayank Agarwal.

NZ vs Ind 1st Test: New Zealand Squad

Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry.

NZ vs Ind 1st Test: India Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Comprehensive Match Preview

Where to watch NZ vs Ind live: NZ vs Ind Channel and Live Streaming details

The NZ vs Ind live match is scheduled to start at 4:00 AM IST and will be played between February 21 and February 25 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The NZ vs Ind channel will be Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD while the NZ vs Ind live streaming will be on Hotstar and JioTV. You can also view NZ vs Ind live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

A day out of the 1st Test, this is what the pitch at Basin Reserve looks like.



Thoughts ? #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/XND442GJFN — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2020

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Dean Jones Leaves Fans In Splits After Roasting New Zealand On Twitter