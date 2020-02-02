Harsha Bhogle Hails Team India After A Historic Clean Sweep, Highlights NZ's Shortcomings

Harsha Bhogle came forward to congratulate Team India after they completed a historic clean sweep against New Zealand in the 5th and final T20I at the Bay Oval on Sunday. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' confessed he didn't think it would be 5-0. He even went on to mention that as excellent India were, New Zealand's back-up was found wanting.

Must confess I didn't think it would be 5-0. Excellent as India were, New Zealand's back-up was found wanting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 2, 2020

The veteran commentator had also wondered how the Black Caps could not achieve the 164-run target despite an expensive 34-run over.

How do you struggle in a 164 run chase with a 34 run over in it..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 2, 2020

India register a clean sweep

India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs to register a rare 5-0 series win away from home on Sunday. Unlike the previous two games, the 'Men in Blue’ won more comfortably at the Bay Oval in the 5th T20I. India’s latest triumph means that New Zealand were handed their first whitewash defeat at home since their 0-2 defeat to England in 2008.

A distraught New Zealand side got off to a horrendous start in their run-chase, losing 3 wickets for just 17 runs on the board. Playing in his 100th T20I, veteran batsman Ross Taylor anchored the innings with a 47-ball 53 before his departure in the 18th over. Apart from a single Shivam Dube over which accounted for 34 runs, the ‘Black Caps’ never got going and could only score 156-9 to hand India a 7-run win. This is also their first-ever clean sweep in a T20I series as well. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Man of the Match while KL Rahul was named Man of the Series.

