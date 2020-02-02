Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Harsha Bhogle Hails Team India After A Historic Clean Sweep, Highlights NZ's Shortcomings

Cricket News

Harsha Bhogle came forward to congratulate Team India after they completed a historic clean sweep against New Zealand in the 5th and final T20I at the Bay Oval

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsha

Harsha Bhogle came forward to congratulate Team India after they completed a historic clean sweep against New Zealand in the 5th and final T20I at the Bay Oval on Sunday. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' confessed he didn't think it would be 5-0. He even went on to mention that as excellent India were, New Zealand's back-up was found wanting.

The veteran commentator had also wondered how the Black Caps could not achieve the 164-run target despite an expensive 34-run over. 

READ:  NZ vs Ind 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma, bowlers power India to rare 5-0 whitewash in T20I series

READ: Skippers Kane & Kohli's moment on the boundary lines defines the Spirit of Cricket

India register a clean sweep

India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs to register a rare 5-0 series win away from home on Sunday. Unlike the previous two games, the 'Men in Blue’ won more comfortably at the Bay Oval in the 5th T20I. India’s latest triumph means that New Zealand were handed their first whitewash defeat at home since their 0-2 defeat to England in 2008.

A distraught New Zealand side got off to a horrendous start in their run-chase, losing 3 wickets for just 17 runs on the board. Playing in his 100th T20I, veteran batsman Ross Taylor anchored the innings with a 47-ball 53 before his departure in the 18th over. Apart from a single Shivam Dube over which accounted for 34 runs, the ‘Black Caps’ never got going and could only score 156-9 to hand India a 7-run win. This is also their first-ever clean sweep in a T20I series as well. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Man of the Match while KL Rahul was named Man of the Series. 

VIRAL: MS Dhoni gets mobbed by die-hard fans during a recent adventure trip

READ: 'Want Yuvraj, got Broad,' fans call out Shivam Dube for an expensive 34-run over

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
WHAT HAS BECOME CHEAPER & COSTLIER?
SWAMY ON NATIONAL HERALD CASE
STALIN LAUNCHES ANTI-CAA CAMPAIGN
LIC IPO MAY COME IN 2ND HALF OF FY21
NETIZENS COMPARE PANT AND SAMSON
BJP'S MASSIVE OUTREACH CAMPAIGN