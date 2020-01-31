Harsha Bhogle's Nostradamus Moment As He Gets His Prediction Of India's Playing XI Right

Indian commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle was amused with himself after getting a prediction about India's playing XI for the fourth T20 right - a rare case as he himself accepted. India made three changes to their line-up, as skipper Virat Kohli had hinted after sealing the series with a win in the previous game. Hitman Rohit Sharma, pacer Mohammad Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja were rested for the fourth T20 while Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, and Navdeep Saini got an opportunity in the ongoing tour. Skipper Virat Kohli had earlier said that the team would be open for experimentation as they had won the series already anf there was the necessity to test their bench strength.

Harsha Bhogle gets it right

How about this for the playing XI today? Kohli, Rahul, Iyer, Samson, Pandey, Dube, Washington, Thakur, Chahal, Saini, Bumrah. Rohit for Kohli and Pant for Iyer in the last game. And Kuldeep for Chahal if fit. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 31, 2020

India will look to experiment

India will be looking to experiment their bench strength when they take on a demoralized New Zealand in the 4th T20I at Wellington on Friday. With the series already in the bag, the Men In Blue will be looking to give the youngsters an opportunity as they continue their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year. India beat New Zealand in the third T20I at Hamilton on Wednesday to win their maiden T20I series in New Zealand soil. Meanwhile, the Kiwis on the other would be looking to regroup after they came second best in yet another super over. In fact, this was the third time that a super over did not go in their favor in less than a year which also included that heartbreaking loss against England in the World Cup final in July last year at Lords'.

For New Zealand, there is a straightforward change coming up. Colin de Grandhomme is no longer with the squad, giving up his spot for batsman Tom Bruce. This could be an easy swap for the hosts given that they have been light in the middle order during the past three matches. There is also a school of thought that Kane Williamson should move up top. Given his batting master class in the Hamilton T20I, there is potential for him to open the innings with Martin Guptill with Colin Munro sliding down. Mitchell Santner was promoted on Wednesday night to add more momentum to the innings, and it remains to be seen if it was a one-off ploy or something the Black Caps could consider experimenting with.

