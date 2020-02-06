NZ Vs Ind: 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details, Schedule And All Match Details

India inflicted a clean-sweep over New Zealand in their five-match T20I series. However, New Zealand successfully chased down a massive target of 348 runs which was set by the Indians. KL Rahul (88) and Shreyas Iyer (103) built a solid partnership to set a grand total for the Kiwis. Skipper Virat Kohli was also influential with his innings as he scored 51 off 63 balls. Kedar Jadhav played a cameo of 26 runs off 15 balls to help India reach an imposing total.

However, the Kiwis were in the mood for revenge. Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls gave the hosts a solid start. Ross Taylor orchestrated his innings beautifully as he helped New Zealand reach the total. Taylor scored 109 off 84 balls and was not out during the chase. It's 1-0 for New Zealand and India will hope to bounce back after facing a massive loss. Read more for NZ vs IND live streaming details.

NZ vs IND Live Streaming Details

Match: NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI, India tour of New Zealand 2020 Date: Saturday, February 08, 2020 Time: 07:30 AM AM (IST) Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Stadium: Eden Park

NZ vs IND team news (Full Squad)

NZ vs IND team news: NZ Full Squad

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c & wk), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

Bench: Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn

NZ vs IND team news: IND Full Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Bench: Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube