Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

NZ Vs Ind: 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

NZ vs Ind: Taylor orchestrated his innings beautifully as he helped New Zealand beat India in the first ODI. It's 1-0 for NZ and IND will hope to bounce back.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
NZ vs Ind

India inflicted a clean-sweep over New Zealand in their five-match T20I series. However, New Zealand successfully chased down a massive target of 348 runs which was set by the Indians. KL Rahul (88) and Shreyas Iyer (103) built a solid partnership to set a grand total for the Kiwis. Skipper Virat Kohli was also influential with his innings as he scored 51 off 63 balls. Kedar Jadhav played a cameo of 26 runs off 15 balls to help India reach an imposing total.

Also Read | Younis Khan Slams Pakistan Cricket Board, Says The Board Owes Him 4-6 Crore Rupees

However, the Kiwis were in the mood for revenge. Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls gave the hosts a solid start. Ross Taylor orchestrated his innings beautifully as he helped New Zealand reach the total. Taylor scored 109 off 84 balls and was not out during the chase. It's 1-0 for New Zealand and India will hope to bounce back after facing a massive loss. Read more for NZ vs IND live streaming details.

Also Read | SA Vs ENG: Temba Bavuma Calls For Fair Judgement Of South African Cricket's Transformation

NZ vs IND Live Streaming Details

  1. Match: NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI, India tour of New Zealand 2020
  2. Date: Saturday, February 08, 2020
  3. Time: 07:30 AM AM (IST)
  4. Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
  5. Stadium: Eden Park

Also Read | Ross Taylor Leaves Everyone In Splits By Speaking In Hindi During The Press Conference

NZ vs IND team news (Full Squad)

NZ vs IND team news: NZ Full Squad

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c & wk), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

Bench: Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: KL Rahul Should Open In ODIs For Team India, Suggests Gautam Gambhir

NZ vs IND team news: IND Full Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Bench: Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI MAKES TUBELIGHT REMARK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020