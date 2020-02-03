Ross Taylor Leaves Everyone In Splits By Speaking In Hindi During The Press Conference

Ross Taylor did not hide his disappointment after New Zealand had suffered a 0-5 whitewash at the hands of a strong Indian team at home but that did not stop him from having some fun during the post-match press conference at the Bay Oval on Sunday. Taylor tried to follow the footsteps of his Kiwi team-mate, Martin Guptill, by speaking in Hindi. However, unlike Guptill, the middle-order batsman did not utter a cuss word. In fact, he entertained one and all with his Hindi skills.

Taylor entertains one and all by speaking in Hindi

It so happened that a cameraperson had requested Ross Taylor to reposition himself to which the veteran batsman replied by saying 'Theek Hain' as the entire press box erupted in laughter. Things got even funnier when the press conference started. A journalist asked him whether the very first question should be asked in Hindi as Taylor said that he will answer it in Hindi as well as the laughter riot continued.

The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

Guptill uses a cuss word in Hindi against Chahal

Earlier, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill had also entertained everyone when he had used a cuss word against Yuzvendra Chahal after the 2nd T20I last week. It so happened that while presenter Jatin Sapru was doing his post-match analysis, Yuzvendra Chahal was seen walking to the ground as well for supposedly conducting his famous segment 'Chahal TV'. Meanwhile, veteran opener Martin Guptill and Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma were seen having a chat together.

When Chahal went and greeted Guptill, the Kiwi opener used a cuss word in Hindi (in a friendly manner) to greet him. After having heard what Guptill had said, Rohit was seen having a hearty laugh post which Yuzi and the Black Caps batsman shared a hug. The wrist-spinner then asked Martin a question in Hindi who then requested the leg-spinner to repeat the question in English.

(Image Courtesy: @BLACKCAPS)