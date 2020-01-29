NZ Vs Ind: Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Virat Kohli, KL Rahul 'youngsters' In Comic Tweet

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the top bowlers in world cricket at present in the shorter formats of the game. The leg-spinner has quickly risen through ranks since his inclusion in India's ODI and T20I teams in 2017. Virat Kohli and the team management pinned their hopes on him and Kuldeep Yadav after dropping seasoned campaigners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Chahal and Yadav both have exceeded all the expectations and performed brilliantly for the team ever since.

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently a part of India's squad that is playing New Zealand in a five-match T20I series. India have taken a 2-0 lead in the series with back to back emphatic wins. The mood in the camp is upbeat and Yuzvendra Chahal’s latest tweet in which he trolled Virat Kohli and KL Rahul pretty much proves that.

Yuzvendra Chahal decided to have some fun at the expense of his teammates. The Indian spinner took to Twitter to post a collage of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s uppercuts from a match and amusingly called them youngsters while stating that they are copying his shot with a photo of him emulating the upper cut. Here's a look at Chahal's Tweet.

NZ vs Ind: Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

When they trying to copy my shot 😂🤣😜 not bad keep it up youngsters 🙈🙏🏻 @BCCI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1tirLi1eS8 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 28, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal gets mellow after revealing MS Dhoni's vacated corner in Indian team bus

In the latest episode of Chahal TV, a show hosted by Yuzvendra Chahal, there was a revelation that no one would have expected. Yuzvendra Chahal, in the last bit of the episode, went to the last corner seat of the bus and said something which will definitely make every cricket fan emotional. Yuzvendra Chahal showed the seat where Dhoni used to sit and told that the seat remained vacant in the absence of the legend and no one occupied it now. He added that the team missed him very much.

IMAGE COURTESY: YUZVENDRA CHAHAL INSTAGRAM