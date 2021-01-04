NZ Vs PAK 2020: Kiwi Fan's Placard Trolls Steve Smith, Joe Burns For Poor Series Vs India

New Zealand and Pakistan are currently competing in the second and final Test of the series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The two-match series has been full of exciting moments on the field with both sides entertaining fans with some brilliant cricket. However, on Day 2 of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test, a fan from the stands grabbed all the eyeballs and left everyone in splits with his hysterical placard where he took cheeky shots at Australian batsmen Steve Smith and Joe Burns.

New Zealand fan trolls Steve Smith for dismal outings

Smith and Burns have been in abysmal form in the ongoing Australia vs India Test series. Taking a jibe at the Australian duo, the New Zealand fan wrote, "Cricket bats for sale. Barely used. Call S Smith & J Burns" and mentioned Cricket Australia. The picture of the same went viral in no time as netizens lauded the Kiwi fans' wicked sense of humour.

Smith and Burns have not lived up to their name with both batsmen disappointing time and again. While Burns has scored 63 runs in four innings at an average of 21.00, Smith has managed only 10 runs in four innings at an awful average of 3.33. The Australian opener has faced the consequences of his poor form as he was left out of the Australian squad for the final two Tests. On the other hand, Smith who was the top-ranked batsman in Test cricket ahead of the series, has now fallen down to the third position with Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli at the first and second spot resepectively.

Meanwhile, Williamson who led his side to a comprehensive win in the first Test by scoring a glorious 129 (1st innings) carried his staggering form into the new year as he smashed yet another scintillating century in the NZ vs PAK 2nd Test to put the hosts in the driver's seat. Williamson had a terrific 2020 where he featured in four Tests and scored 498 runs at a blistering average of 83.00 with two tons and one fifty. The Kiwi skipper has started 2021 with a bang as he brought up his 24th Test century at Hagley Oval.

As far as the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test is concerned, the visitors posted a score of 297 in their first innings with Azhar Ali scoring 93 and skipper Mohammad Rizwan chipping in with 61. Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/69. In response, New Zealand were in a commanding position at the end of play of Day 2 with their scoreboard reading 286/3. Kane Williamson is batting on 112 whereas Henry Nicholls is unbeaten on 89.

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test: Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan live in India

The Pakistan tour of New Zealand is not a televised event in India. However, cricket fans can catch the New Zealand vs Pakistan live streaming on the FanCode app. For NZ vs PAK 2020 live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the two cricket boards.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

