Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital: Virat Kohli, Jay Shah, Harbhajan Wish Speedy Recovery

Moments after BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital after suffering a minor cardiac arrest, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has wished him a speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli extended his wishes and said, "get well soon". Joining several members of the cricketing fraternity including Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh also wished for Ganguly's recovery and said, "Dada get well soon".

Dada @SGanguly99 Get well soon 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 2, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏 @SGanguly99 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021

Sources from the hospital have said that the condition of Sourav Ganguly is stable but added that he will need a procedure. He will remain in the hospital for a few hours, as per sources.

Several members of the cricketing fraternity & BCCI wish Ganguly speedy recovery

Wishing you speedy recovery dada @SGanguly99 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 2, 2021

Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 🙏 Get well soon. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 2, 2021

Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka.

Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 2, 2021

I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 2, 2021

Speculations about Ganguly's political entry

Had interaction with ‘Dada’ @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues.



Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864. pic.twitter.com/tB3Rtb4ZD6 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 27, 2020

On 28 December, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly held an hour-long meeting with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Raj Bhavan and he described it as a "courtesy call" while clarifying that nothing is political about it. However, speculations are rife about former Indian Captain joining BJP ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state due in April-May next year. "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," he said when asked if he will join the saffron party. After the meeting, the Bengal Governor said that he discussed varied issues with ‘Dada’ Sourav Ganguly. Meanwhile, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that successful persons like Ganguly should enter politics.

