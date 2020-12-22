NZ Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s And 3rd T20I Preview

New Zealand will square off with Pakistan in the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday, December 22 at the McLean Park in Napier. The NZ vs PAK live streaming will commence at 11:30 AM (IST). Ahead of the dead rubber, here's a look at our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ vs PAK squads and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I preview

New Zealand have already pocketed the series by winning the first two matches comprehensively. The hosts have been clinical in all three facets of the game. Tim Seifert's emergence at the top has been the Kiwis' takeaway from the series. The right-hander has scored two fifties in the first two games and will be keen on making it three in a row.

On the other hand, Pakistan's batsmen have let their side down in both games by failing to click as a unit. Except for a couple of individual performances, their batting display has been disappointing, to say the least. The Men in Green would hope for their batters to rise to the occasion and save their pride by winning the last match, thus avoiding a whitewash Down Under.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Squads for NZ vs PAK playing 11

New Zealand Squad:

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell.

Pakistan Squad:

Shadab Khan (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Musa.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from NZ vs PAK playing 11

Time Seifert

Tim Southee

Mohammad Hafeez

Haris Rauf

NZ vs PAK match prediction: NZ vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Kane Williamson (Captain), Devon Conway, Haider Ali

All-rounders: James Neesham, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez (Vice-Captain)

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Haris Rauf

NZ vs PAK live: NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction

According to our NZ vs PAK match prediction, NZ are favourites to win the game.

Note: The NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction, top picks and NZ vs PAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NZ vs PAK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

