NZ Vs Pak: Pacer Neil Wagner Bowls On Despite Fractured Toe; Fans Applaud Grit

New Zealand speedster Neil Wagner gets praised by fans for bowling despite his foot injury on Day 3 of the ongoing NZ vs PAK 2020 first Test match.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
nz vs pak live

New Zealand speedster Neil Wagner sustained a fracture on his fourth right toe ahead of Day 3 of the ongoing New Zealand vs Pakistan Test match at the Bay Oval. Despite the untimely injury, the cricketer steamed in and bowled 21 overs in Pakistan’s first-innings to claim figures of 2-50. He accounted for the wickets of Fawad Alam and Shaheen Afridi as the tourists were bundled out for 239 before Stumps to hand New Zealand an advantage of 192 runs.

NZ vs PAK 2020: Neil Wagner injury ahead of Day 3

NZ vs PAK 2020: Fans praise Neil Wagner for bowling despite injury

Neil Wagner wrecked the Pakistani batting line-up on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match at the Bay Oval. While the speedster was cleared on to play by the doctor before proceedings began on Day 3, the cricketer was still left with a choice of bowling while enduring pain. Wagner defied his injury in style, as he ably supported his fellow pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult in bowling out Pakistan.

Fans were left impressed by Wagner’s decision of playing despite his injury. Several fans took to social media and lauded the cricketer for showing grit while representing his country at the highest level. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to Neil Wagner's injury-defying spell on Day 3.

NZ vs PAK live: Neil Wagner addresses injury after Stumps on Day 3, watch video

NZ vs PAK score and live streaming details

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 and Faheem Ashraf scored 91 as the duo shared a 107-run partnership together. They stretched Pakistan’s total from 80-6 to a respectable 239 all out. However, they are still behind New Zealand in the first innings by 192 runs, which the hosts will be looking to extend further with the bat on Day 4.

The NZ vs PAK live stream will not be made available through television in India. However, fans can catch NZ vs PAK live in India on the FanCode app. For NZ vs PAK live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the two cricket boards.

Image source: Black Caps Twitter

 

First Published:
