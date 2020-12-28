NZ Vs Pak: Pacer Neil Wagner Bowls On Despite Fractured Toe; Fans Applaud Grit

New Zealand speedster Neil Wagner sustained a fracture on his fourth right toe ahead of Day 3 of the ongoing New Zealand vs Pakistan Test match at the Bay Oval. Despite the untimely injury, the cricketer steamed in and bowled 21 overs in Pakistan’s first-innings to claim figures of 2-50. He accounted for the wickets of Fawad Alam and Shaheen Afridi as the tourists were bundled out for 239 before Stumps to hand New Zealand an advantage of 192 runs.

NZ vs PAK 2020: Neil Wagner injury ahead of Day 3

An X-ray has confirmed an undisplaced-fracture to Neil Wagner’s fourth right toe, but he has been cleared to play by a doctor - providing he can he can tolerate the pain.

Wagner will need to warm-up fully this morning before a final call is made #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/7NGwZ1iK4I — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 27, 2020

NZ vs PAK 2020: Fans praise Neil Wagner for bowling despite injury

Neil Wagner wrecked the Pakistani batting line-up on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match at the Bay Oval. While the speedster was cleared on to play by the doctor before proceedings began on Day 3, the cricketer was still left with a choice of bowling while enduring pain. Wagner defied his injury in style, as he ably supported his fellow pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult in bowling out Pakistan.

Fans were left impressed by Wagner’s decision of playing despite his injury. Several fans took to social media and lauded the cricketer for showing grit while representing his country at the highest level. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to Neil Wagner's injury-defying spell on Day 3.

You are tough guy Neil, great effort — Ahmer Najeeb (@AhmerNajeeb) December 28, 2020

Respect for @NeilWagner13 for his commitment for the @BLACKCAPS

Wish him a speedy recovery. Love from Pakistan #NZvsPAK — Chacha Cricket (@chachacricketpk) December 28, 2020

great player. 100% no matter what he does. so impressive in a time where players walk off the field to the slightest bit of soreness — onelifetolive (@onelifetolive58) December 28, 2020

NZ vs PAK live: Neil Wagner addresses injury after Stumps on Day 3, watch video

Neil Wagner with a very Neil Wagner answer about whether or not he considered sitting out today #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/GN2e1O9uVQ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 28, 2020

NZ vs PAK score and live streaming details

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 and Faheem Ashraf scored 91 as the duo shared a 107-run partnership together. They stretched Pakistan’s total from 80-6 to a respectable 239 all out. However, they are still behind New Zealand in the first innings by 192 runs, which the hosts will be looking to extend further with the bat on Day 4.

The NZ vs PAK live stream will not be made available through television in India. However, fans can catch NZ vs PAK live in India on the FanCode app. For NZ vs PAK live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the two cricket boards.

Image source: Black Caps Twitter

