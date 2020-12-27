WB Governor Meets Sourav Ganguly, Accepts Invitation To Visit Eden Gardens

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met BCCI President and former Indian team captain, Sourav Ganguly, at Raj Bhawan. The duo met at the Governor's residence at 4.30 PM and shared a discussion on various issues. Additionally, Governor Dhankar also accepted Ganguly's offer for a visit to India's oldest cricket ground Eden Gardens. As per sources, Sourav Ganguly's visit had nothing to do with the political developments in the state.

The BCCI Chief's visit comes days after the body's 89th Annual General Meeting. The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), tasked to pick the three national selectors ahead of the England series, is set to get an extension, as per agency sources. PTI quoting BCCI sources reported that the CAC, headed by former World Cup-winning seamer Lal and comprising RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik, will continue to perform their duties as usual.

Notably, the 89th AGM was preceded by a friendly match between the BCCI members at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here Secretary XI -- led by Jay Shah beat President XI -- led by Ganguly scoring 128/3 in the allotted 12 overs.

