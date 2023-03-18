NZ Vs SL 2nd Test: Kane Williamson With His Stellar 200 Equals Sehwag's Unique Record

NZ vs SL 2nd Test: Kane Williamson has scripted history in the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The former New Zealand skipper has registered a milestone double hundred to equal Virendra Sehwag's unique record in the longest format of the game. This is Williamson's 6th double-century in Tests. New Zealand are already leading the series 1-0 and in the present match courtesy of the exceptional batting display by Williamson and Henry Nicholls, the hosts look in a commanding position and Sri Lanka will have to toil hard to pull things back.

Williamson equals Sehwag's record

After playing a match-winning knock of 121 in the first Test, the former Kiwi skipper has continued his blistering form in the second Test as well. Coming to bat at No. 3 on Day 1, Williamson amassed a massive 363-run stand with Henry Nicholls. Both the batsmen completed their hundreds- Williamson got to his 28th Test ton, and Nicholls scored his 9th century in the process, and on Day 2 Kane Williamson furthered his score to complete a record 6th double ton in international Test cricket. In the process, the 32-year-old has equaled Virender Sehwag in the count of double centuries. As of today, both Kane Williamson and Virender Sehwag have 6 Test double hundreds to their name.

While the match would not have any impact when it comes to the equation of The World Test Championship finals, the continuous flow of runs by Williamson has come as a spectacle for cricket fans across the globe. The cricket fraternity was all-praise for Williamson as he held his nerves and steered NZ home in the 1st Test, have been hailing him in the continuum. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Kane Williamson Today



28th Test century ✅

8000 Test runs completed ✅

17000 Intl runs completed ✅

6th Test double century ✅



Kane Williamson Today

28th Test century ✅
8000 Test runs completed ✅
17000 Intl runs completed ✅
6th Test double century ✅

A modern-day great ❤️🙏 well and truly back to his best now

Test double century number SIX for Kane Williamson! His second against Sri Lanka

World Test Championship 2021/23

After defeating India in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Australia secured their place in the WTC 2023 final. Following that when India 4th Test in Ahmedabad, New Zealand pulled off a heist and secured a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka that resulted in India qualifying for the WTC final as well. The World Test Championship Final will be played at The Oval from June 7, 2023.