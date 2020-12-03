Black Lives Matter: Jason Holder Lauds IPL Teammate Kane Williamson, Kiwis For Taking Knee

The Black Lives Matter campaign has spread across the world with prominent sports personalities taking a stand and continue to spread awareness about the same. Similarly, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has also promised to be involved in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Kane Williamson's New Zealand began their 2-match Test Series against the touring West Indies side on Thursday. Both the teams took a knee before the start of Day 1 and follow up on it just like they did during the T20Is.

The Men in Maroon are currently touring for the New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 series. After the white-ball matches, the action moved on to the longest format of the game as the NZ vs WI 1st Test started in Hamilton. West Indies captain Jason Holder has appreciated the gesture by hosts New Zealand, who have been supportive in sharing the message across. Incidentally, Holder and Williamson were teammates recently during the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE for the Hyderabad side.

WICKET! A 154-run partnership between Kane Williamson & Tom Latham comes to an end, Latham bowled for 86, a superb knock considering the conditions 👍🏽



🇳🇿 | 172/2

🖥 LIVE | @sparknzsport

📻 LIVE | @MagicTalkRadio



LIVE SCORES | https://t.co/ze9NYgenJ8#NZvWI #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/ghQpFIXQb7 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2020

Kane Willamson on Black Lives Matter movement

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson spoke with the press ahead of the first Test match. ESPN quoted Williamson saying that how he and Holder caught up recently again and are looking to continue what was done during the T20Is. He went on to speak as to how he wants to try to extend the awareness around the BLM movement and the Give Nothing To Racism campaign which New Zealand Cricket is actively supporting. Williamson confirmed that the Kiwi players will be taking the knee on the first day of second Test match as well.

Also Read West Indies Win Toss, Bowl In 1st Test Vs. New Zealand

Jason Holder lauds Kane Williamson

Jason Holder shared more about his conversation with Kane Williamson as he talked with the press after the New Zealand captain. Holder was full of praise for New Zealand Cricket and its players' character to step up for the cause. The West Indian all-rounder shared how Williamson came to him and the duo sat down to have a really good chat around it. He spoke about how it was him doing most of the talking while the Kiwi player was just hearing his side of it.

Also Read Key BCCI AGM To Discuss 2 New IPL Teams, Cricket In 2028 Olympics, 2021 World Cup & More

Holder went ahead and also spoke on the discussion he and the other West Indies players had when they sat down together to discuss the issue during their tour to England. He spoke about how some of the West Indian players had shared their personal experiences and how touching it was. He aded how some people are so battered and bruised by it that they're scared to share those.

Also Read Ravindra Jadeja Solves Ajay Jadeja's 'ice Pack' Query, Virender Sehwag Laughs: Watch

Holder insisted that If little more awareness and support is thrown behind the movement, then, people will be more open and share their problems. The West Indian all-rounder stressed upon the importance of awareness being maintained about BLM, something which Kane Williamson also told him in their conversation.

Also Read Does Shane Warne Think Australians Give More Importance To IPL Than International Cricket?

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.