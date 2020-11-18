David Warner Lets Hyderabad Fans Know About Kane Williamson's Fate In Dream11 IPL 2021

After the successful completion of the Dream11 IPL 2020 which saw Mumbai emerge victorious as the IPL 2020 winners, India’s apex cricketing body is all set in beginning preparations for the next edition of the Dream11 IPL 2021. With the 14th edition of IPL scheduled reportedly slotted in the April-May window, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is reportedly preparing for a mega auction with the news of a new franchise being added to the current crop of teams being floated around off late.

As per media reports, a mega auction is expected to take place prior to the 14th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. It is also expected that the BCCI will add a new team/ to make the Dream11 IPL a 9-team affair. If this happens, all the teams have to release the majority of their current players and send them into the auction pool. This could lead to a massive reshuffle in every single Dream11 IPL franchise.

Kane Williamson conundrum for Hyderabad team?

The above-mentioned rumours have left the David Warner-led Hyderabad team's fans worried. The Orange Army and the team’s fans have expressed their concern over the possibility of losing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. David Warner and Rashid Khan are undoubtedly expected to be retained by the team management. However, since the mega auction allows teams to retain only two overseas players, the future of Kane Williamson with the Hyderabad team remains uncertain.

The Orange Army's fans have been speculating on the same. However, with social media allowing fans to interact with their favourite players, some fans took to Instagram and directly shared their concern with Hyderabad team captain David Warner.

David Warner responds to fans' worries

Warner, who is currently in his home country preparing for India vs Australia 2020 series, was quick to respond and share his thoughts with his followers. The Aussie opener commented with tatements like, “We will not lose him.”. He was also seen giving assurances with his comments like “Don’t worry. Well, hope they (Hyderabad team management) do. I want him.” Warner's message clearly indicates that he wants Williamson to continue being a part of the Hyderabad team. However, he also clarified that the final decision will be in the hand of the team management.

If Hyderabad end up putting the Kiwi skipper in the auction pool for the mega auction, they still can get Kane Williamson back using the Right To Match (RTM) option. However, all this is speculative as there has been no word from the BCCI about the auction in the first place.

