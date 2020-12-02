NZ Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; New Zealand Vs West Indies 1st Test, 2020

New Zealand will lock horns with West Indies, in the first Test of the West Indies tour of New Zealand. The NZ vs WI 1st Test match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST on December 3. Here is our NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction, NZ vs WI Dream11 team and NZ vs WI Dream11 top picks.

Hear from Will Young after the team capping ceremony in Hamilton. Young is set to become Test BLACKCAP #280. The caps were presented this afternoon by former New Zealand Test cricketer and BLACKCAPS coach John Wright. #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/Wqxv02ws9z — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 2, 2020

NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Coming into this series, New Zealand will be riding on a wave of confidence. The Kiwis have a spectacular record in Tests at home, having lost their last Test series as hosts, in 2016-17 against South Africa. The Kiwis' last test against India early this year went 2-0 in their favour, putting them in fourth place on the World Test Championships points table. A clean sweep in this series could help them go past England at No.3. The series will see the return of captain Kane Williamson who has an incredible record at Seddon Park.

While the numbers may not look good for the West Indies, they will have the advantage of having played a Test series this year - something very few teams have had the chance to do so far. Their three-test series against England (of which West Indies won one) will give them an edge over the hosts when it comes to preparedness. The Windies also did extremely well in their practice Test match against the New Zealand A team. A win in the test series could see the West Indies, who are seventh out of nine teams, move up in the ranks.

NZ vs WI playing 11 prediction

New Zealand predicted playing XI - Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

West Indies predicted playing XI - John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

NZ vs WI Key Players

New Zealand - Tom Latham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite, Jason Holder, Jermaine Blackwood

NZ vs WI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Tom Blundell

Batsmen - Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jermaine Blackwood,

All-rounders - Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Darren Bravo

Bowlers - Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Shannon Gabriel

NZ vs WI Dream11 prediction

According to our NZ vs WI match prediction, New Zealand will defend their virtually unblemished record at home and win this match.

Note: The NZ vs WI match prediction and NZ vs WI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ vs WI Dream11 team and NZ vs WI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Windies Cricket

