Shubman Gill's Six Caught By Australian Fan, Son Adorably Congratulates Him; WATCH

After two humiliating losses, India played to salvage their pride in the final fixture of the series. The Virat Kohli-led side resorted to making several changes in their line-up in an attempt to change their fortunes. As a result, young Shubman Gill got an opportunity to open the innings for the side. The youngster impressed the fans with his approach.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill's six caught in the stands by a fan

In the seventh over, Josh Hazlewood attempted to bang the ball short. However, the ball did not rise as much as he would have liked, and it was right in the slot of Shubman Gill. The batsman nonchalantly smashed the ball over the fine-leg boundary for a stunning six. While several fans tried to catch the ball, it eventually landed in the palms of a lucky fan.

The fan was alongside his young boy, who was mesmerized by the whole incident. The kid appreciated the father for his grab and also congratulated him for taking the catch. The young fellow was surely fascinated by the proceedings, and the catch is bound to be etched in his memory. Here is the video shared by the broadcaster of the event that transpired in the stands after Shubman Gill's six -

Young kid will remember this moment for the rest of his life 👏 #AUSvIND



Brought to you by @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/z49VCQufbG — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 2, 2020

Gill impressed with his fluent strokeplay and played a gutsy knock of 33 from 39 deliveries to give the side a decent start. The 21-year-old stitched together a crucial 56-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli after the team lost Shikhar Dhawan early. The batsman was ultimately dismissed by left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.

Fox Cricket Australia deal

The broadcasting network signed a deal with Cricket Australia back in 2018. According to the deal, the platform would telecast Australia's cricket matches live for a period of six years. Along with the international matches, the channel also owns the broadcasting rights for BBL 2020. The Fox Cricket Australia deal is estimated is worth ₹75 crore, as per multiple sources.

India vs Australia live

After losing the first two ODIs, India made a thumping comeback in the India vs Australia 3rd ODI on Wednesday. The two sides are scheduled to battle it out in a three-match T20I series that starts on December 4. This will be followed by the Test series that wil be underway from December 17. Fans can enjoy the India vs Australia live matches on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX).

