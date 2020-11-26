India Vs Australia 2020: Fans Reject India's 1992 WC Inspired Jersey Over Sponsor Logos?

India are all set to kick off their tour of Australia on Friday when they take on the Aaron Finch-led side in the first of the three-match ODI series in Sydney. Notably, the Men in Blue will be sporting a new jersey in the limited-over series against the Aussies. The India new jersey 2020, which is inspired by the 90s jersey, has a navy blue shade which is completely different from the traditional sky blue colour that the team has been wearing in recent years.

Fans unhappy with size and placement of sponsors on India's new jersey

On Tuesday, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and unveiled team India's new jersey. The India new jersey 2020 has the name of BCCI's new kit sponsors MPL Sports. MPL Sports is the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from esports platform Mobile Premier League. Recently, MPL Sports entered into a three-year agreement with the BCCI starting from November 2020 to December 2023. It also has the name of team India's official sponsors BYJU's.

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

The retro kits have always been a fan-favourite, however, this time around the new Indian jersey received mixed reactions. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their opinion on the new Indian jersey. While some fans were nostalgic as the new jersey brought back delightful memories from the iconic 1992 World Cup, others were unhappy with the size and placement of the sponsors' names. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Yo! @BCCI you left the collar for some ad placement. Thanks for spoiling the retro Jersey and @BYJUS what a ugly logo — Sai (@sftmumbai) November 24, 2020

Did you all get the India flag colors in right order on the Jersey??@BCCI @SDhawan25 ..I presume those are India flag colors pic.twitter.com/K5JGOFodC5 — Subbu Rajamani (@Liv2Lauf) November 24, 2020

This is awesome, thank for sharing 👍🏽🙏🏼 — pancham taneja ♐ (@panchamtaneja) November 24, 2020

A nostalgic trip to the 90s. pic.twitter.com/Oa3UWOzuYS — Sohom 💫🏏🎞️ (@mastiyaapa) November 24, 2020

The new joursey makes me remember the outfit at Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Every place has a logo on it. INDIA has taken a back seat for the board. They forgot they are representing the country. If advertisement is everything, they shld rather highlight board logo and not India — Santanu Ghosh (@urs_shaan) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Australia will square off with India in the first of the three-match ODI series on Friday, November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney. The live action of the India vs Australia 1st ODI will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). This is the first international assignment for Virat Kohli's men since the COVID-19 induced hiatus in March. On the other hand, Australia last played an ODI series in September against England which they clinched by a 2-1 margin.

India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming details

For India vs Australia 1st ODI live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 9:10 AM (IST) on Friday, November 27. For India vs Australia 2020 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

