NZ-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; England Women's Tour Of New Zealand 2021

The New Zealand Women will go up against the England Women in the third and final ODI of the England Women's tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the University Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand on February 28, 2021. Here is our NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction, NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 top picks.

A superb all-round performance 👏@natsciver is named Player of the Match 🙌#NZvENG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 26, 2021

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With the New Zealand vs England 3-ODI series settled in favour of England, the New Zealand women will be playing to prevent another whitewash at home this Sunday. The Kiwis have not had the best of times since the resumption of women's cricket in the country and came into this series having lost their T20I and ODI series against Australia 1-2 and 0-3 respectively. The White Ferns' Hayley Jensen and Brooke Halliday were the only standouts in an otherwise forgettable outing as they put up half-centuries to take the side to a fighting total of 178.

Tamsin Beaumont and Heather Knight's 71 and 67 gave England a 1-0 lead in the series which the visitors then consolidated with another win in the 2nd ODI. New Zealand put up a better fight, with Brooke Halliday making 60 from 80 balls and Hannah Rowe and Jess Kerr playing important cameos. However, England proved to be too good for the hosts once again, as Tamsin Beaumont put on a spectacular 72* while Nat Scriver added 63 and Amy Jones contributed 46. As England aim for total domination, New Zealand will hope to salvage the series somewhat before they head into the 3-game T20I series starting on March 3.

NZ-W vs EN-W playing 11 prediction

New Zealand Women - Natalie Dodd, Hayley Jansen, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr

England Women - Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Freya Davies

NZ-W vs EN-W Key Players

New Zealand Women - Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr

England Women - Tamsin Beaumont, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones

Batsmen: Hayley Jensen, Tamsin Beaumont (C), Heather Knight,

Allrounders: Natalie Sciver (VC), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Jess Kerr

NZ-W vs EN-W match prediction

According to our NZ-W vs EN-W match prediction, the England Women will win this match.

Note: The NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 team and NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: England Cricket Twitter

