ODG-W Vs ODY-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match Preview

Odisha Green Women will take on Odisha Yellow Women in Match 4 of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODG-W vs ODY-W live stream is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 23. Here's a look at our ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction, probable ODG-W vs ODY-W playing 11 and ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team ahead of the exciting T20 encounter.

ODG-W vs ODY-W live match preview

Odisha Green have not had an ideal start to their MGM Odisha Women's T20 campaign. They were involved in a closely fought battle against Odisha Violet but ultimately ended up losing the contest by 5 runs. They will be keen to get off the mark on the points table, and a comprehensive win in their upcoming fixture will do wonders for their confidence. Odisha Yellow will play their first game on Saturday, and they will be eying to start their campaign on a winning note. Both sides have exciting players of the shortest format, and a nail-biting encounter is on the cards.

ODG-W vs ODY-W live: Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet squads:

Odisha Green squad: Aumitra Sahoo, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Sushree Anita Singh, Sarojini Giri, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani dhada, Nidhi Singh, Nistha Dutta, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Lipika Mahato, Aparna Rani Sahoo, Sabita kachim, Pragyan Mohanty

Odisha Yellow squad: Rajeswari Jena, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Ananya Mishra, Pranjal Singh, Sangita Khadia, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Sujata Mallick.

ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODG-W vs ODY-W playing 11

R Parwin

B Dhada

A Mishra

L Naik

ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: P Mohanty

Batswomen: S Singh, B Singh, L Naik, S Mahalik

All-Rounders: R Parwin (c), B Dhada, A Mishra (vc)

Bowlers: R Naik, S Prusty, S Chakra

ODG-W vs ODY-W match prediction

As per our ODG-W vs ODY-W match prediction, Odisha Yellow Women will be the favourites to win the contest.

Note: The ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction and ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 team and ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: canva.com

