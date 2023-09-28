ODI World Cup 2023: Australia announce 15-member strong squad, make surprise inclusion

The Australian team have announced their final 15 member squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. An injury to Ashton Agar forced the Aussies to make a last-minute change to the squad. Marnus Labuschagne has been included in the squad as his replacement.

3 things you need to know

Australia already have five World Cup titles to their name

They last won the World Cup in 2015

Pat Cummins will lead Australia in the World Cup

Australia name 15 member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup

Australia were one of the first to arrive in India as they participated in a three match ODI squad recently. The Men in Blue emerged winner in the series but the five time champions are always a threat to watch out for in ICC events. The Aussies decided to stick with Travis Head but the opener is likely to be unavailable for the first few matches as he is currently recuperating from a fractured hand.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Australia Cricket Team Full Squad And Complete Schedule For WC 23

The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchel Starc and Steven Smith have been deemed fit and will play a pivotal role in Australia's World Cup campaign. Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey admitted it was a tough call to keep Agar out of the squad. “There has been one change to the original preliminary squad of 15 announced a month ago with Marnus replacing Ashton.

“This was a tough call but unfortunately, we couldn’t carry both Travis and Ashton into the tournament with the injuries they have.

“With a focused rehabilitation block we are hopeful Ashton can become available as a possible replacement player near the mid-way part of the tournament, should this be required. We have made the decision to carry Travis through the early stages with the aim of him being available around the mid-part of the tournament."

Also Read: R Ashwin replaces Axar Patel in Team India's ODI World Cup squad, ICC confirms

He further went on to add, “He has been a really important player in this ODI team and we are hopeful his return can provide a positive impetus as it gets to the business end of the tournament. Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are progressing well through the rehabilitation of their respective injuries and it was pleasing to see them return to the playing eleven last night.”

Australia squad for ICC Cricket World Cup

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.