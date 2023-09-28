ODI World Cup 2023: Can Brook And Stokes Stun The World? Predicting England's Strongest XI

The 2023 edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is all set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. All teams have confirmed their final squads for the marquee event. England were one of the first sides to unveil their 15-member team for the 50-over tournament. Before the start of the World Cup, each team will play two warm-up games with England slated to lock horns against India and Bangladesh.

3 things you need to know

England are the defending champions having won the 2019 World Cup

England defeated New Zealand in the thrilling final of the previous edition

England will play against New Zealand in the opening match of this year's event

England's Predicted World Cup XI

In the run-up to the highly anticipated ICC ODI World Cup, England's squad has cricket enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. Under the dynamic leadership of Jos Buttler, who takes the reins as captain, England's lineup appears to be a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents. At the top of the order, the explosive duo of Buttler, Harry Brook, and Dawid Malan are expected to provide fireworks, setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating campaign.

The batting depth of England's squad is undeniable, with the ever-reliable Joe Root and the match-winner Ben Stokes adding stability and power to the middle order. The combination of Jonny Bairstow's aggressive batting and Sam Curran's all-round prowess lends a dynamic dimension to the team's composition. England's bowling attack features the experienced duo of Adil Rashid and David Willey, known for their wicket-taking abilities, alongside the lethal pace of Mark Wood and the dependable Chris Woakes.

With this well-rounded lineup, England aspires to reclaim the coveted World Cup trophy, and cricket aficionados can hardly wait to witness their journey unfold on the global stage.

Jos Buttler (captain) Harry Brook Dawid Malan Joe Root Ben Stokes Jonny Bairstow Sam Curran Adil Rashid David Willey Mark Wood Chris Woakes

England's ODI World Cup squad

England's World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

