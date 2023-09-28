ODI World Cup 2023: Cummins To Lead Aussies To Glory? Predicting Australia's Strongest XI

Five-time ODI World Cup champions Australia will be up against India in their opening match of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai on October 8. The Aussies are coming off a win in the last ODI match played at Rajlot against the 'Men in Blue', however, they lost the series by a scoreline of 2-1. The Pat Cummins-led side was knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup and now will look forward to win their sixth 50-over World Cup title.

3 things you need to know

Australia last won the ODI World Cup in 2015

Australia won the finals of the ICC World Test Championship this year

Australia have spent the majority of the year 2023 in India

Australia's Strongest ODI World Cup 2023 XI

The Australian cricket team will walk into the Cricket World Cup 2023 as the favourites to win the tournament. The Aussies have a pretty balanced squad led by pacer Pat Cummins and many big names who have plenty of experience playing in India. Players like David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh have plenty of experience of playing in India. The players play for big IPL teams such as Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers and also have proven their mettle with performance.

If we look at Australia's strongest ODI World Cup 2023 playing XI, it will be David Warner who is expected to open with Mitch Marsh. Warner is the most experienced player in the team and will look forward to utilising it for the benefit of the team. Steve Smith might play at number three due to his elegant and different batting technique and Marnus Labuschagne must come in at four, as he provides good stability to the middle order. The number five batting position belongs to Alex Carey and he will also be the wicketkeeper-batsman of the team. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell shall come in at number six due to his ability to hit a long ball and he will play the role of the second spinner in the side.

Pat Cummins will come in at seven as he will lead the side and the pace attack. Adam Zampa will be the team's lead spinner and is expected to play at eight. Josh Hazlewood must come in at number nine and maybe the team's second lead pacer. Sean Abbott and Mitchell Starc must be the number ten and 11 of the Australian playing XI as they have a brilliant ability to take wickets with the new ball.

David Warner Mitchell Marsh Steve Smith Marnus Labuschagne Alex Carey (wk) Glenn Maxwell Pat Cummins (c) Adam Zampa Josh Hazlewood Sean Abbott Mitchell Starc

Australia squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Australia's squad for ODI World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.