ODI World Cup 2023: ICC Releases Official Logo For Upcoming Marquee Tournament

ODI World Cup 2023: The ICC World Cup is just knocking on the door as India will host the 50-over tournament for the first time since they lifted the coveted trophy back in 2011. It would be hard to match Mahendra Singh Dhoni's legacy but the onus will be on Rohit Sharma and Co. to put together a competitive squad that could match the likes of Australia and New Zealand. The cricketing extravaganza is expected to start in October this year.

"Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" It's been 12 years since India went on to win their second-ever World Cup and ICC opted to launch the logo on the very same day which happens to be MS Dhoni day.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper launched a massive six into the stands at the Wankhede Stadium as the men in blue defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 edition of the World Cup. The logo "Navarasa" is depicted as the nine emotions of human behaviours as the concept has been taken from Indian theatres.

Read More: SRH vs RR Live Score - Check SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2023

Joy, power, anguish, respect, pride, bravery, glory, wonder and passion will exude the excitement and commitment of the supporters as the 13th edition of the ODI World Cup is set to kickstart on Indian soil this time around.

Rohit Sharma who will be in charge of the Indian team revealed he cannot wait for the World Cup to start as it is always a dream to lead the Indian side on home soil.

“With six months to go until the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 the excitement is really starting to build, playing a World Cup on home soil is every player’s dream, even more so as captain and I can’t wait for it to start. The Men’s Cricket World Cup is a very special event for everyone involved in cricket and we will be doing everything over the next few months to prepare as best we can to give us the greatest chance to lift the trophy.”

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice opened up. “We are delighted to reveal the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 brand, showcasing the raw emotion and enjoyment that cricket brings to fans across the world through the Navarasa. We have an exciting six months ahead of us as we build up to deliver the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.”