ODI World Cup 2023: Major injury concerns of Pat Cummins' Australian cricket team

The ever-favourites Australia will vie for their 6th World Cup championship title, starting from October 5, 2023. However, the curse of injuries which is prevalent with every team has also struck the Aussies. The team had to submit one major change in the squad on the deadline day, and through the final 15 have been locked in, the injury threat still lies with some of the foremost members of the squad.

3 things you need to know

ICC ODI World Cup to start on October 5, 2023

Australia and India will begin operations together against each other on October 8, 2023

Ahead of the start, there are some injury concerns in the Australian squad

Australia's injury issues before the World Cup

Ashton Agar, who was part of the provisional squad for the World Cup has been replaced by Marnus Labuschagne in the final squad. Agar went out courtesy of a lingering calf problem. While Labuschagne brings solidarity to the batting line-up as well as guarantees runs, considering the recent form, there is still obscurity regarding Travis Head. It is reported that the hard-hitting left-hander will not feature in the playing XI of initial matches due to a fractured hand.

Though Travis Head's injury comes as a major issue, it cannot be ignored that just recovered or partially revived players like Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc are also in the squad. Moreover, the team's general Pat Cummins also belongs to the same category. Thus, with all the injury threats at large, it is a question of whether Australians will be able to withstand the long tournament.

What to expect from Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023?

Despite all the injury challenges, Australia are one of the contenders to lift the trophy. Mitchell Starc, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the previous two editions of the World Cup, has seemingly regained his lethal World Cup form. The left armer took a hat-trick against the Netherlands in the warm-up match. Ahead of the World Cup, the Aussies went on a losing spree of 5 matches but in the 3rd match against India, the batting clicked and showcased that they can put up a massive total on the board in India. While it may be a challenge to win the World Cup especially when the competition is intense but Australia will still likely reach the semi-final of the World Cup 2023.