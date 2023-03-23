IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Reacts To Team India's Injury Woes: 'It Is Concerning'

Ind vs Aus: After enduring defeat at the hands of Australia in the 3rd ODI, Indian captain Rohit Sharma appeared in front of the media to answer questions related to what transpired on the field. From pitch to Suryakumar Yadav's triple golden duck in the series, Sharma addressed a variety of topics during the presser and when asked to comment on team India's injury woes, the skipper was quick to say that the situation is "concerning". Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer were the prominent misses from the 3-match ODI series against Australia.

“It is concerning. We are missing the players who are actually the playing XI players. Honestly, everyone’s trying their best to get everyone on the park. We’ve been focusing a lot on management of the players, which is why we have to rest certain players at certain point of time."

“From our side, we could do our best in terms of handling them." Rohit continued, "But, I am not a specialist to tell you why recurring injuries are happening. The medical team of ours is looking into all of this and making sure that, come the World Cup, we’ve got our best 15 players ready,” said Rohit.

Rohit Sharma also said that Injuries are something that are inevitable, and the team does not pay much heed to what's out of their control. “Not looking too much into it. What’s in your hands, you can control that and we are just trying to control all of that. Players are frustrated as well. They want to play; they don’t want to miss out. It’s a little sad, but at the end of the day you cannot really do too much."

“Freakish injuries can happen at any point of time. Shreyas was sitting the whole day. He just went to take a knock and the injury happened,” said Rohit.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Match Summary

After winning the toss, Steve Smith decided to bat first. Australia got off to a good start as openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh laid a solid foundation at the top. The pair added 68 runs before Head held out playing an upper cut to Hardik Pandya. Head's wicket brought captain Smith on the crease, who got out without troubling the scoreboard. Then Marsh also fell and Australia suddenly were in a spot of bother. The returning David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne started the recovery but at the score of 125 Kuldeep Yadav removed Warner. The wickets continued to fall at regular intervals but Australia's lower order comprising of Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, and Ashton Agar, all chipped in to give India a target of 270.

Much like Australia, India also got to a good start, openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma fired at the top to take India past 50 quickly. India lost the first wicket in the form of Rohit Sharma at the score of 65. After a dozen more to the total, Gill also got out. At 77 for 2 Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got together. The two added 69 for the fourth wicket before KL Rahul got dismissed. After Rahul's wicket, India lost its way and were reeling at 185 for 6 when Suryakumar Yadav got out to a third successive golden duck. The partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya was threatening to take the game away from Australia but Zampa removed both of them. In the end, India bundled out at 248, losing by 21 runs. Adam Zampa became the player of the match for his incredible bowling spell of 4 for 48.