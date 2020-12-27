Odisha T20 League 2020 ODT Vs ODL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, 1st Match Preview

The Odisha T20 League 2020 season is all set to commence from Sunday, December 27 onwards at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The upcoming season will see Odisha Tigers (ODT) taking on the Odisha Lions (ODL) in the opening match of the tournament. The match is scheduled to commence from 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at the ODT vs ODL live streaming details, how to watch ODT vs ODL live in India and where to catch ODT vs ODL live scores.

Also Read | Sydney To Host '2' India Vs Australia Tests Despite Latest COVID-19 Outbreak In NSW?

Odisha T20 League 2020: Tournament preview ahead of ODT vs ODL

The Odisha T20 League 2020 season will run until January 13 and will feature 30 league matches, with each of the six participating teams facing each other twice in a double round-robin format. All matches will be played at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium. The Odisha T20 League 2020 season also serves as an ideal preparation campaign for several Odisha cricketers ahead of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Here is a list of a 20-member Odisha squad for India’s domestic T20 tournament.

Odisha Cricket Association announces the Senior Men Team for SYED MUSHTAQUE ALI TROPHY 2020-21. Mr Subhranshu Senapati is the skipper of the selected 20 members team. For the first time in the Odisha Cricket history - 9 new faces have been selected in the squad. pic.twitter.com/8BXWNUlXsv — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 24, 2020

Odisha T20 League 2020: ODT vs ODL live stream details

The ODT vs ODL live stream will not be available for television audience in India. However, fans can still access the ODT vs ODL live stream (and Odisha T20 live overall) in India by logging onto the FanCode App by Dream Sports. For Odisha T20 live and ODT vs ODL live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of Odisha Cricket Association.

Also Read | 30% Smith, 30% Warner & 30% Rest: Kris Srikkanth Breaks Down The Australian Batting Lineup

Odisha T20 League 2020: Weather prediction ahead of ODT vs ODL

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates favourable playing conditions, with no chances of rain. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 31 degrees Celsius during the commencement of the match.

Odisha T20 League 2020: Pitch report ahead of ODT vs ODL

When it comes to 20-overs international matches, the venue has hosted two games where a chasing team have won once. The pitch is known to be conducive for batsmen with something on offer for the spinners as well.

Also Read | India Announces Team For MCG Test Vs Australia; Shubman Gill & Mohammed Siraj To Debut

Odisha T20 League 2020: ODT vs ODL squads

Here is a look at the ODT vs ODL squads for the upcoming match.

ODT vs ODL: ODT squad

Ayush Naik, Debasish Samantray, Girija Sankar Barik, Rupak Pradhan, Samir Mandal, Uttsab Bhoi, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Amin Khan, Minal Parida, Sangram Majhi, Dibyashakti Chakrabart and Rakesh Gochhayat.

ODT vs ODL: ODL squad

Ansuman Tripathy, Bikash Rout, Durgaprasad Behera, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Abhisek Giri, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Biswabhusan Bihari, Deepak Behera, Rakesh Pattanaik, Ajay Goura and Sujit Lenka.

Also Read | This Is The Unwanted Record Team India Must Avoid At All Costs In Second Australia Test

Image source: Odisha Cricket Association

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.