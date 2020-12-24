Sydney To Host '2' India Vs Australia Tests Despite Latest COVID-19 Outbreak In NSW?

The surge in the number of Sydney coronavirus cases has forced Cricket Australia to reconsider their original plans of hosting the third and fourth Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney and Brisbane, respectively. However, the closed borders between the states could propel the board to conduct both the matches in Sydney itself. While several propositions have been put forward, Cricket Australia will have to take a tough call regarding the venues.

India vs Australia 2020: The final two Test matches to be played in Sydney?

The major point of concern for the participating teams appears to be the travel restrictions from Sydney after the state of New South Wales closed its bored due to the number of Sydney coronavirus cases. The Sydney Cricket Ground is scheduled to host the third fixture between India and Australia from January 7. In an attempt to remain a contender for the match, the venue has offered to host the final Test as well.

Cricket Australia could be in a spot of bother if the Queensland government refuses to give an exemption to the Indian and Australian teams to travel after the Sydney Test. There are high chances that Queensland could close its border with New South Wales, which would make it impossible for the contingents and the broadcasting teams to travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test match.

Tony Shepherd, the chairman of the Sydney Cricket in a conversation with 'The Age' had confirmed that they are open to accommodate both the fixtures at the Sydney Cricket Ground itself. He also mentioned that considering the significant history of the ground, they are very keen to host the contest, and they even have the government's support for the same. However, if the final match is also held at the SCG, it could be a roadblock for the Australian players who intend to join their respective sides for the Big Bash League.

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia 2nd Test

After the pink-ball Test debacle, the Indian side will be eying to stage a miraculous comeback with a spirited performance in the Boxing Day Test. The India vs Australia 2nd Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26. Notably, Melbourne also was considered to host the third Test match as well. However, Cricket Australia has made it clear that Sydney remains the frontrunner for the particular match.

We are in Melbourne and now as the red-ball Tests start, it is time to regroup. 💪 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/aYGi2GHeta — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2020

India vs Australia schedule

India vs Australia 2nd Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 and December 30

India vs Australia 3rd Test – Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11

India vs Australia 4th Test – The Gabba between January 15 and January 19

