Mitchell Marsh Net Worth, Investments, IPL 2020 Price And Swanky Perth House Worth $1.22M

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is currently committed to the Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) season. Apparently, the cricketer is also managing time for his real estate investments as he recently sold his East Freo property at a staggering profit. Mitchell Marsh also recently signed a new contract with the Perth Scorchers which will allow him to play for the team in orange for four more seasons.

On the back of Mitchell Marsh’s property deal and an extension contract with the Perth Scorchers, here is a look at some details regarding his net worth and personal life.

BBL 2021: Mitchell Marsh enters new deal

Mitch Marsh will have spent 14 seasons at the @ScorchersBBL by the end of his new contract 😮



How much is Mitchell Marsh net worth?

According to celebrityearnings.com, the Mitchell Marsh's net worth stands at approximately $5 million (₹36.6 crores). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from Cricket Australia for being an active Australian cricket player. He also receives a salary from Western Australia for his commitments to the state in Australian domestic cricket.

How much was Mitchell Marsh's IPL 2020 price?

Mitchell Marsh was set to play alongside his national teammate David Warner for Hyderabad in the recently-concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, an untimely injury earlier in the tournament forced him to skip the remaining matches. As per the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction, the Mitchell Marsh IPL 2020 price was US$280,000 (₹2 crores).

Mitchell Marsh house and personal life details

Mitchell Marsh's birthplace is Attadale, Perth where he continues to reside. According to a report by watoday.com.au, he recently sold his East Fremantle investment property for a $300,000 profit.

Son of Australian cricketing legend Geoff Marsh and brother of Shaun Marsh, Mitchell is currently dating Greta Mack. Here is a look at some pictures from his personal life.

