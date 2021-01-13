ODP W Vs ODB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Women’s T20 2021 Match Preview

The Odisha Pink Women will lock horns with Odisha Blue Women in the Odisha Women’s T20 Cricket League. The ODP W vs ODB W match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The ODP W vs ODB W live match is scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM IST on Wednesday, January 13. Here, we take a look at ODP W vs ODB W live scores, ODP W vs ODB W match prediction and ODP W vs ODB W playing 11.

ODP W vs ODB W Dream11 prediction: ODP W vs ODB W live match preview

Women's cricketers haven't had much exposure to cricket in recent times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has perhaps given birth to yet another domestic tournament for them as much as the men's cricketers. It will be interesting to see which as to which players from both the teams will surprise everyone with their performances. This tournament will provide fans to witness local young talents to showcase their skill at a bigger platform. The players will be eyeing to make an impact and catch the attention of national and state selectors in order to play for the national team in the future.

ODP W vs ODB W Dream11 prediction: Probable ODP W vs ODB W playing 11

ODP W: Monalisa Rout, Sarita Meher, Rani Tudu, Sangeeta Khadia, Madhusmita Behera, Barsarani Singh, Anjali Singh, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Indrani Chhatria, Rasanara Parwin, Sujata Mallik

ODB W: Pragyan Mohanty, Madhuri Mehta, Sunita Murmu, Kajal Jena, Silpa Swain, Priyanka Sahoo, Laxmipriya Naik, Tarana Pradhan, Banalata Mallick, D Janaki Reddy, Nibedita Nayak

ODP W vs ODB W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODP W vs ODB W Dream11 team

Madhusmita Behera

Priyanka Sahoo

Madhuri Mehta

Silpa Swain

ODP W vs ODB W match prediction: ODP W vs ODB W Dream11 team

ODP W vs ODB W live: ODP W vs ODB W match prediction

As per our ODP W vs ODB W Dream11 prediction, ODP W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ODP W vs ODB W Dream11 prediction, top picks and ODP W vs ODB W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ODP W vs ODB W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

