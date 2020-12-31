ODL Vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Odisha Cricket League 2020-21

The Odisha Lions will take on the Odisha Jaguars, in the 10th match of the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21. The ODL vs ODJ match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on December 31 at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Here is our ODL vs ODJ Dream11 prediction, ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team and ODL vs ODJ Dream11 top picks.

Mark the fixtures on your calendar - Live Streaming of the MGM ODISHA T-20 CRICKET LEAGUE (2020-21) on the FANCODE app. Starting 27th December 2020 at 3:30 PM. #MGM #OCLT20 #CRICKET_ODISHA #OdishaCricketAssociation #fancode pic.twitter.com/yncnTw3xyq — Odisha Cricket Association (@cricket_odisha) December 27, 2020

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Both, the Odisha Lions and the Odisha Jaguars will be hoping to end their year on a high as they play each other in the last Odisha T20 match of 2020. The teams have had almost equally dismal campaigns so far, with the Lions holding a slight edge after their first win against the Odisha Pumas in their previous game. The Lions lost back to back matches against the Odisha Tigers and the Odisha Panthers but came back strong and have just about managed to hold on to the coveted fourth spot that will allow them to reach the semi-finals next year.

The Odisha Jaguars, on the other hand, remain winless after three games in the tournament and are in last place on the points table. After failing to defend 143 in their first game against the Odisha Cheetahs, the Jaguars have just gone downhill. The side barely managed 122 runs in their second game against the Pumas before being bowled out, while their last game saw them make just 100 runs in the full 20 overs. Captain Girjia Rout has been the only standout player for the side and is the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament so far.

ODL vs ODJ playing 11 prediction

Odisha Lions - Swastik Samal, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Rakesh Pattanaik, Sujit Lenka (c & wk), Nauttam Bhanja, Bikash Rout, Chinmay Sahoo, Deepak Behera, Biswabhusan Bihari, Abhisek Giri, Sibhasish Sahoo

Odisha Jaguars - Nirbishankar Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Girjia Rout (c), Shamsul Khan, Abhijit Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Kshyama Bal (wk), Rahul Choudhary, Sandeep Chauhan, Manoj Kashyap, Rashmi Sahoo

ODL vs ODJ Key Players

Odisha Lions - Swastik Samal, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Sujit Lenka, Sibhasish Sahoo

Odisha Jaguars - Girjia Rout, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Kshyama Bal

Batsmen: Subhrajyoti Mishra, Shamsul Khan, Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout

Allrounders: Girjia Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera

Bowlers: Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, Sibhasish Sahoo

ODL vs ODJ game prediction

According to our ODL vs ODJ match prediction, the Odisha Lions will win this match.

Note: The ODL vs ODJ Dream11 prediction and ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ODL vs ODJ Dream11 team and ODL vs ODJ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Odisha Cricket Association Twitter

