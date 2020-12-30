Yograj Singh Opens Up On BCCI's Decision To Decline Yuvraj's Comeback To Domestic Grid

With Yuvraj Singh not being allowed to come out of retirement to participate in domestic cricket, the ex-cricketer's father Yograj Singh has opined that the board should give 'ample time' to retired players to make a comeback. Reasoning that the young players have a lot to learn from the veterans, he added that Yuvraj Singh will continue to mentor Punjab players. Yograj also revealed that the World Cup-winning all-rounder practices even today.

In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, a former cricketer himself, Yuvraj Singh said, "I am not sure of the exact reason (for BCCI denying NOC to Yuvraj), as I'm yet to speak with Yuvi on the same. But it's entirely the choice of the BCCI. However, I feel that ample time should be given to retired players to make a comeback and play with the young boys, who have a lot to learn from them."

READ | Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI Reveals Reason For Not Letting Yuvraj Singh Come Out Of Retirement

'He continues to practice'

The former cricketer also revealed that before the IPL, he had insisted Yuvraj play with the Punjab team in a camp, and added that the boys were 'shocked' at the all-rounder's fine touch even after a year of retirement. "Meanwhile, besides playing, giving back to the boys and Indian cricket is very important. If he can produce four-five players for the country in the coming years, it would be great. I will be very, very happy. He continues to practice even today," Yograj said.

When asked if Yuvraj enjoys mentoring Punjab boys, Yograj said, "I think it's all about how you feel. I believe it is very important to give back. If you are doing so, I think that is the greatest thing you are doing rather than playing cricket."

READ | 'Neil Wagner A Born Fighter': NZ Pacer's Lauded For Playing Pak Test With Fractured Toes

BCCI denies Yuvraj Singh's request

While Yuvraj Singh decided to hang up his boots back in June 2019, he had been urged by the Punjab Cricket Association to come out of retirement for the domestic season. The ace all-rounder was also included in the probables list of the Punjab team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. However, Yuvraj's request to come out of retirement was turned down by the BCCI as he had participated in various overseas white-ball competitions on the grounds of being a retired cricketer. Yuvraj represented Toronto Nationals in the Canada T20 League and was a part of the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

READ | Rohit In, Vihari Out: Gavaskar Suggests Playing XI For SCG Test, Wants Mayank To Open

READ | Former Indian Captain Mohammad Azharuddin's Car Meets With An Accident

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.