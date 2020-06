OLCC Vs COCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live Game Info

Olten CC (OLCC) will be in action against Cossonay CC (COCC) in the league match of the ECS T10 St Gallen tournament. The match will be played on Friday, June 26 at Grundemoos in St Gallen at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction, OLCC vs COCC Dream11 team and OLCC vs COCC Dream11 top picks.

OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs COCC Dream11 squad

OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs COCC Dream11 squad: OLCC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam

OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs COCC Dream11 squad: COCC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan and R Jayakody

OLCC vs COCC Dream11 top picks

Here's our OLCC vs COCC Dream11 top picks for the OLCC vs COCC DReam11 match

M Shahid

A Andrews

M Stanikzai

OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs COCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs COCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: OLCC

Y Thirnavukarasu, M Shahid, T Thanabalasingham, A Usman, P Ratnarajah Varothayan, M Kamran, Ali Nayyer, G Navaretnarasa, M Stanikzai, S Thanasegaram and K Nalinambika

OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction: OLCC vs COCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: COCC

W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, V Bhat, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, A Vinod, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

OLCC vs COCC Dream11 team

OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction

As per our OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction, COCC are favourites to win the match

Note: The OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction, OLCC vs COCC Dream11 top picks and OLCC vs COCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OLCC vs COCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CRICKET SWITZERLAND / TWITTER)