'Old Friends Reunite': Yuvraj And Dhoni's Bonhomie Is Making Cricket Fans Nostalgic; WATCH

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took the social media by storm on Monday, December 6, by posting a story on his official Instagram handle, where he can be seen talking to his former teammate and legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Both cricketers are two of the most popular faces in Indian cricket, having picked the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup trophy and the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup Trophy together alongside many other milestones they achieved together.

Meanwhile, having retired from international cricket both cricketers are rarely spotted together as Yuvraj doesn’t play in the Indian Premier League anymore. However, Yuvraj and Dhoni met each other while shooting for a commercial advertisement film on Monday, which turned into a nostalgic moment for the cricket fans.

Instagram story posted by Yuvraj Singh-

How did the cricket fans react to Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni's reunion?

On spotting Yuvraj Singh’s Instagram story a fan took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted that he had goosebumps on seeing Yuvraj and Dhoni’s reunion, and termed the picture as the biggest multi starer material. Another fan meanwhile hailed both cricketers for being the two of the greatest of all-time players to bat in the middle order for India. At the same time, another fan termed Dhoni and Yuvraj as the best finishers for the Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, among the many reactions from the fans, one of the fans said the two legends are probably two of the most celebrated cricketer of India, as they gave countless glories for the fans to celebrate.

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni's incredible milestones while playing for the Indian cricket team

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni played together for the Indian cricket team from 2004 to 2019 and achieved many glorious milestones together. They scripted many memorable wins for the team, which also includes the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup final, where Yuvraj was standing at the non-strikers end as Dhoni hit the historic winning six at the Wankhede Stadium. At the same time, Dhoni witnessed Yuvraj hitting six sixes in an over during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup match against England.

