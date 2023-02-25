Ollie Pope Grabs A 'One Handed Stunner' To Dismiss Daryl Mitchell In The 2nd Test - WATCH

During the second day of the Wellington Test between New Zealand and England, Ollie Pope, who was positioned at silly point, pulled off an incredible one-handed catch from a close range. This came after England had declared on 435/8, with Joe Root finishing at an unbeaten 153, while Harry Brook could only add two runs to his Day 1 score and fell on 186.

James Anderson and Jack Leach then took charge of the game, with the former dismissing three of the hosts' top-order batsmen and Leach also taking three wickets to his name, two of which were thanks to Pope's outstanding reflexes at silly point.

Pope's first catch came when he combined with Leach to dismiss Henry Nicholls, whose attempted reverse sweep resulted in the ball lobbing towards the England fielder. Pope dived to his left and took an incredible one-handed catch. However, this wasn't even his best catch of the day.

In the 33rd over, Jack Leach's delivery was met with a front-foot shot from Daryl Mitchell. Pope, who was squatting at a silly point, sprang into action and took the catch with one hand, despite the ball being extremely close to him. He even had one knee on the pitch as he completed the catch. The commentator was stunned, calling it "almost unbelievable". Mitchell himself was left in awe as Pope completed the catch, and his teammates rushed to congratulate him.

New Zealand vs England

England won the first Test match in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. England only need to avoid a defeat in the second Test to secure the series trophy. They have not won a Test series in New Zealand in more than 15 years. New Zealand, on the other hand, will need to win the second Test to level the series and avoid a home defeat. However, New Zealand's position in the ongoing second Test match is not looking good as they have scored just 138/7 and are trailing by 297 runs at stumps on Day 2.

Twitter: BarmyArmy/Twitter