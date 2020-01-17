Ollie Pope Slams Maiden Test Ton As England Continue To Dominate The Third Test

England's young Ollie Pope slammed his maiden Test century on Friday against South Africa in the ongoing third Test at Port Elizabeth. The Surrey-lad teamed up with ace all-rounder Ben Stokes to steady the English innings after a mini-collapse of the top-order on the first day. Pope took 190 deliveries to breach the 100-run mark and laced his century with 15 boundaries. Skipper Joe Root declared the England innings at 499 after Mark Wood fell to Keshav Maharaj.

Ben Stokes adds another feather to his cap

ICC Cricketer of the Year, Ben Stokes, added yet another feather to his cap as he surpassed 4,000 ODI runs as he notched up a brilliant century against South Africa in the third Test at Port Elizabeth. The English all-rounder is now the second player to breach the 4000-run mark and scalp 100 wickets in Test. Stokes' century helped England put up a gritty fightback after losing out on early four wickets.

Openers fall into leg-side trap

Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley gave England a solid start, putting on 70 for the first wicket but both fell to catches at backward square leg. Joe Denly was leg before to Maharaj when South Africa successfully sought a review which showed a ball headed for the stumps had hit pad before bat, while Root was beaten and bowled by a fast delivery from Rabada which hit the top of his off stump. With the four-match series tied at 1-1, batting first appeared to be a considerable advantage on a pitch which had a fair covering of grass but which offered no help to the bowlers.

Kagiso Rabada fined, to miss next match

Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada will miss the fourth and final test against England after receiving one demerit point in the third Test at Port Elizabeth. Rabada was charged for his celebration after dismissing England skipper Joe Root on the first day of the third Test. The South African was found guilty of a level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for which he received the demerit point and was also charged with 15% of his match fee.

