OMN-W Vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Oman Women will host the Germany Women team on Friday, February 07, 2020 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). Germany Women are leading the series by 2-0 and need a win to bag the series. Oman will try to win the third match to keep their hopes alive of ending the series in a stalemate. Read more for OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11 predictions and OMN-W vs GR-W dream11 squads.

OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11 Match Details

Match: OMN-W vs GR-W, 3rd T20I (D/N), Germany Women tour of Oman 2019-20

Date: Friday, February 07, 2020

Time: 07: 00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11 Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper

Sakshi Shetty (OMN-W)

Batsmen

Janet Ronalds (GR_W)

Milena Beresford (GR_W)

Hina Javed (OMN-W)

Stephanie Frohnmayer (GR_W)

All-rounder

Christina Gough (GR_W)

Yashika Verma (OMN-W)

Bowlers

Snehal Nair (OMN-W)

Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton (GR_W)

Emma Bargna (GR_W)

Bhakti Shetty (OMN-W)

Head-To-Head (Oman Women Vs Germany Women)

Oman Women (OMA-W) have only played two games against Germany Women (GER-W) and have faced defeat on both occasions. Germany Women clinched the previous clash against Oman Women with 6 wickets in hand and 15 balls remaining.

OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11 Squads

OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11: Oman Women

Vaishali Jesrani (C), Fiza Javed, Sakshi Shetty, Nikhita Jagadish, Yashika Verma, Hina Javed, Anshita Tiwari, Snehal Nair, Priyanka Mendonca, Bhakti Shetty, Anaya Shetty, Hira Javed, Sameera Khan, and Sani-e-Zehra.

OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11: Germany Women

Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Christina Gough, Anna Healey, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Selina Meyenborg, Janet Ronalds, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Peris Wadenpohl, and Verena Stolle.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.