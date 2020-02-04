BCCI's Jay Shah Lauds India's U-19 Colts Hammering Pak; Says 'future Looks Even Brighter'

The Board of Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah congratulated India's U-19 side as they beat Pakistan by ten wickets to seal a berth in the finals of the tournament. Lead by centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and fellow opener Saxena, India chased down the 173-run target in 35 overs, booking a berth in their third straight finals. The Indian bowlers did a commendable job in restricting Pakistan to a low total, with Sushant, Bishnoi and Karthik Tyagi spearheading the attack and bowling out Pakistan for just 172 runs. Jay Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the young Indian side and said that the future of the sport looked brighter with these players performing so exceptionally. Further, he also wished them luck for the finals.

Jay Shah lauds Team India

The future looks even brighter, when you have a younger brigade like this.



Kudos to the boys for entering the finals of 2020 #U19CWC Super League by defeating Pakistan.



All the very best for the finals. pic.twitter.com/2cyK2Xf5EW — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 4, 2020

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Saxena lead India to a mammoth 10-wicket win

Indian openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal (105) and Divyaansh Saxena (59) - put in a batting masterclass as they brushed aside a below-par Pakistan bowling attack. In doing so, the Indian U-19 team made their third consecutive ICC U-19 World Cup final. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the first ton by an Indian in the tournament. He was rightly adjudged as the Man of the Match in the win against Pakistan. India will either take on Bangladesh or New Zealand in the finals.

Indian bowlers bowl out Pakistan to 172 in 43.1 overs

After losing the toss, India got off to a perfect start with the ball. Sushant Mishra picked up the early wicket of Pakistan opener Mohammed Huraira in just the second over of the game. Fahad Munir (0 from 16) was the next to depart for Pakistan as he was caught off a Ravi Bishnoi delivery in the ninth over. Haider Ali (56) and Rohail Nazir (62) were the only players who made significant contributions for Pakistan. The Indian bowlers dominated in today’s match at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Kartik Tyagi (2/32), Sushant Mishra (3/28) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/46) starred with the ball as India U-19 bowled out Pakistan for 172 runs in 43.1 overs in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

