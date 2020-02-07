NZ Vs IND: Kuldeep Yadav's Shoulder Injury Being Hidden By Indian Team Management?

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has had a turnaround since World Cup 2019. From being one of India's leading spinners when he started in international cricket to being tonked all around the park by batsmen, Kuldeep Yadav's bowling career has come a full circle.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: 2nd ODI live streaming details, schedule and all match details

NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav being played by team management despite injury?

On Wednesday, Team India were defeated in the first ODI by New Zealand after having set a target of 348. Kuldeep Yadav ended the game with figures of 10 overs, 84 runs and 2 wickets. His figures were the 3rd worst ever by an Indian spinner in ODIs. Kuldeep Yadav became just the 4th Indian spinner ever to concede more than 80 runs in an ODI.

However, according to a recent development, the reason behind Kuldeep Yadav's poor performance is not the dip in his form. It is instead a shoulder injury. According to a leading publication, the Indian team management tried its best to hide Kuldeep Yadav's left shoulder injury. The injury has affected his bowling massively.

ALSO READ | NZ vs IND: 'Shardul Thakur over Navdeep Saini is a blunder,' Twitter roasts Mumbai pacer

According to the report, Kuldeep Yadav has been injured since the time the team landed in New Zealand some 20 days back. He was so unfit to bowl that he could not be picked for the five-game T20I series.

Kuldeep Yadav didn't take part in Team India's two full practice sessions during the T20I series. The news outlet further reported that Kuldeep Yadav bowled for the first time in New Zealand on February 4. It was just a day before Team India's first ODI.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Harbhajan Singh bats for extra spinner after Hamilton defeat

NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: The end of KulCha

Kuldeep Yadav was in the form of his life in 2018. He entangled batsmen in his spin web. He and his spin twin Yuzvendra Chahal (fondly referred to as Kulcha) led Team India's spin attack as finger-spinners like R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja fell out of favour in the shorter formats. Their golden period lasted till June 30, 2019. The World Cup 2019 game against England changed the fortunes for the wrist spinners. Chahal and his bowling partner Kuldeep were flayed by England batsmen in Birmingham and Kulcha have not been reunited in the Indian playing XI since that World Cup match against England.

ALSO READ | NZ vs IND: Yuzvendra Chahal posts video on Twitter which leaves fans in splits, WATCH

IMAGE COURTESY: KULDEEP YADAV INSTAGRAM