On Sourav Ganguly's health, Kolkata Hospital says BCCI President had 'uneventful night'

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is stable and under observation after undergoing angioplasty following hospitalisation for chest pain. He is currently admitted at the Woolands hospital in Kolkata after reports claimed he suffered a ‘mild’ heart attack. The hospital issued a bulletin on Sunday, and stated that his health parameters were 'normal.'

Sourav Ganguly's health update

On Sourav Ganguly’s health, the hospital stated in a bulletin, "He had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile (not feverish)... He is sleeping now." His blood pressure was 110/70 and oxygen saturation level is 98 per cent, the bulletin stated, as per PTI. The doctors will be performing another routine ECG on Sunday morning.

Ganguly had been admitted on Saturday after complaining of chest pain.

Dr Aftab Khan of Woodlands Hospital told reporters, "Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours."

"He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated," he added.

The doctor said, "As of now he is stable, we will have a meeting on Monday and then we will decide what needs to be done further, priority is to let him settle down after heart attack. He is risk-free and he is talking as well."

The doctors diagnosed three blocked coronary arteries, and inserted a stent in to remove the blockage.

"He will be requiring another angioplasty because of the triple vessel disease. But, that depends on how his condition is. He is, however, out of danger now," one of the doctors treating him had said on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also visited him and shared that the former Indian Captain spoke to him and was fine.

As per ANI, Mamata Banerjee opened up about the visit and conveyed her gratitude to the team of doctors treating Sourav Ganguly.

Interacting with the media while leaving the hospital, Banerjee said, "He (Sourav Ganguly) is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty."

"I did not have the idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games," she said.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had earlier said, "I interacted with Dada (Sourav), he was in a cheerful mood. I am greatly relieved," he said.

Considered among India’s best captains and limited overs batsman, Sourav Ganguly scored over 18,000 runs for India. As a captain, he won 21 Tests and 76 One-Day Internationals. After numerous roles with Cricket Association of Bengal, he was elected as BCCI President in October 2019.

(With agency inputs)

