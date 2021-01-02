Home
On Sourav Ganguly's Hospitalisation, 'Get Well Soon Dada' Floods Twitter; Fans Send Love

Sourav Ganguly fans from all across the country and the globe are deeply concerned and are pouring in their prayers for his speedy recovery. Read their posts

Last Updated:
Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a Kolkata Hospital after complaining of chest pain on Saturday. Neitizens from all across the country and the globe are deeply concerned and are pouring their prayers for his speedy recovery and good wishes for 'Dada' with thousands of tweets and posts like 'Get Well Soon Dada' and 'We love you'. 

READ | Sourav Ganguly Health Updates LIVE: Jay Shah Updates 'Dada Is Stable; Responding Well'

READ | Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Set To Continue Leading BCCI Post December 9

Sourav Ganguly suffers mild cardiac arrest

Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital after experiencing chest pain while working out in the gym at his residence. After getting tests done, it came to light that the former Indian captain was suffering from a cardiac issue, but his condition is stable. Mamata Banerjee first tweeted that he had suffered a mild cardiac arrest.

READ | Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital: CM Mamata Banerjee Wishes For His Speedy Recovery

The Kolkata hospital has set up a three-member board headed by Dr Saroj Mondal who will perform an angioplasty, and Ganguly will be discharged shortly after, said hospital sources.

READ | 'If Guv Wants To Meet You...': Sourav Ganguly Responds On Speculations Of Joining BJP

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
