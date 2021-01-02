On Sourav Ganguly's Hospitalisation, 'Get Well Soon Dada' Floods Twitter; Fans Send Love

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a Kolkata Hospital after complaining of chest pain on Saturday. Neitizens from all across the country and the globe are deeply concerned and are pouring their prayers for his speedy recovery and good wishes for 'Dada' with thousands of tweets and posts like 'Get Well Soon Dada' and 'We love you'.

Get well soon Dada 😭😭😭😭😭 extremely bad bad day @SGanguly99 we love you , we pray for you. Come back stronger 💪🙏🙏 ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/x3PNEn44Iw — We are Groot (@ImAbhiM) January 2, 2021

Get well soon Dada, we love you. Millions of prayers for you. You’re a strong person inspiration for youths, confident to see you back in action soon #SouravGanguly — Ra_Bies 2.0 (@Ra_Bies) January 2, 2021

My Dear @SGanguly99 Dada Get Well Soon and My Prayers For Your Speedy Recovery And Health ❤️🙏#SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/6Du2ShDDY2 — PRABA❤️ RTᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@Prabaarch) January 2, 2021

Come on 2021...don't start to act like 2020.

Get well soon dada. We need to see more of this.

#SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/xZhPiRLAzI — Aditya Raj (@Aditya08raj) January 2, 2021

Sourav Ganguly suffers mild cardiac arrest

Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital after experiencing chest pain while working out in the gym at his residence. After getting tests done, it came to light that the former Indian captain was suffering from a cardiac issue, but his condition is stable. Mamata Banerjee first tweeted that he had suffered a mild cardiac arrest.

The Kolkata hospital has set up a three-member board headed by Dr Saroj Mondal who will perform an angioplasty, and Ganguly will be discharged shortly after, said hospital sources.

