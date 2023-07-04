'On What Basis?': Riyan Parag's Selection In India A Team Leads To Several Questions

Quick links:
Riyan Parag breaks into celebration after a fifty in the IPL (Image: Twitter/RR)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Emerging Teams 50-over Asia Cup. The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 13 to 23 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. India's U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull has been named the skipper of the squad with Abhishek Sharma as his deputy. One of the most notable inclusions is of Riyan Parag, the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder who has coped a lot of flak for his performance in IPL 2023.
Riyan Parag was picked up at the IPL 2018 auctions by former champions Rajasthan Royals. He has remained in the same team for the past five seasons but has never put on consistent match-winning performances for the side. Despite his lacklustre performances, the Royals have shown confidence in him over the past few years. Parag, however, has done well for Assam in the domestic circuit. He has been picked in the India A squad to play in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The news has sent netizens into a meltdown.
Riyan Parag— Rishab Garg🇮🇳 (@sharmaarnik) July 4, 2023
556 runs in 9 matches along with 10 wickets in recent Vijay Hazare trophy
What else you want from an allrounder??
To those who watches only IPL and asking on his selection
Why parag selected...?— Sahith Goud Gottiparthi LLB (@SahithGoudGott1) July 4, 2023
Nehal wadhera better than parag— Sahith Goud Gottiparthi LLB (@SahithGoudGott1) July 4, 2023
On what basis and performance— Prasad K (@Prasad_K2000) July 4, 2023
Riyan Parag has been selected in the team
RIYAN PARAG?🤡— dev (@aaramkwhore) July 4, 2023
What do they see in R Parag is beyond understanding.— Cricket +Ve_Arjav (@IamArjav) July 4, 2023
India A is in Group B alongside Nepal, UAE A, and Pakistan A, while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, and Oman A make up Group A. The semi-finals will feature the top two teams from each group. The first semi-final, scheduled for July 21, will be played between the Group A winner and the runner-up from Group B. The second semi-final will be contested on the same day between the Group B winner and the runner-up from Group A. The final match will be held on July 23.
India A squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar
Coaching Staff: Sitanshu Kotak (Head Coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling Coach), Munish Bali (Fielding Coach)
India A vs UAE A - July 13
India A vs Pakistan A - July 15
India A vs Nepal - July 18
