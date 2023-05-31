'Decisions I Still Haven't Got Over With': Manjrekar Questions RR For Backing Riyan Parag

Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian cricketer turned broadcaster, has expressed surprise at Rajasthan Royals' (RR) continued support for Riyan Parag, despite the youngster's underwhelming performances in the past three IPL seasons. In the IPL 2023 season, Parag had seven opportunities to bat, scoring 7, 20, 7, 5, 15*, 4, and 20 runs respectively. These modest performances have raised doubts about his ability to make a significant impact on the team.

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar expressed his tactical concerns regarding the decision-making process of the Rajasthan Royals team. He mentioned an incident where Riyan Parag was brought in as a batting substitute instead of Dhruv Jurel, leaving him puzzled. Manjrekar questioned the authority behind such selections and speculated that it might be a contributing factor to the struggles faced by the Rajasthan Royals in recent seasons.

"Tactically, before a game begins. the playing XI, for example, there was an instance of a sub as well. Riyan Parag came in as a batting sub and Dhruv Jurel was kept for later. So, there are some decisions that I still haven't got over with. Selection of one particular batter over the years which makes me wonder who is making these calls and that is why perhaps you have another season where Rajasthan Royals struggled," Manjrekar said.

Will Rajasthan Royals keep persisting with Riyan Parag?

Parag's numbers from the previous IPL seasons were also not impressive. Parag had a better season in IPL 2019, where he scored 160 runs in seven matches. Despite a solid domestic season, Parag’s performance in IPL 2023 was not as planned. Before the start of the IPL 2022 season, Parag tweeted about hitting four sixes in an over at some point in the tournament. However, he could not fulfill his promise, leading to intense criticism from fans.

In IPL, franchises have the luxury to trade players during the trading window before an auction. For instance, RR traded Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals to bring in Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia. Parag’s future in the IPL is uncertain, and it remains to be seen if Rajasthan Royals will keep persisting with him or will let him go before the next season. It is likely that Parag may go unsold in IPL 2024 with no buyers given his pathetic performances in the league.

Image: BCCI