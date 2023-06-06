'Once-in-a-lifetime Moment': Shardul Thakur On His Chances Of Playing WTC 2023 Final

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur is enthusiastic to grab the opportunity if he gets a chance to be included in the final playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final at the Oval, beginning on this Wednesday. If Thakur makes the cut, it will mark his ninth Test appearance since his debut in red-ball cricket for India in 2018. The 31-year-old admits the significance of the tournament, considering it a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

Before, Shardul Thakur participated in three Test matches in England and did well, collecting eight wickets and making two fifty-plus scores. If India choose a four-man pace attack with Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav, his performance in England boosts his chances of making the starting XI. He acknowledged the unique honour of representing his nation, especially India, where innumerable people aspire to play for the national team but only the top 15 players are chosen.

IND vs AUS: What did Shardul Thakur say ahead of the WTC 2023 final?

India's unsung hero in English conditions ✨



Shardul Thakur is primed and ready for the #WTC23 Final.

Thakur voiced his excitement, stating, "I feel that ICC event finals, especially, you don't get to play them everywhere each and every year, so it's, for a few players or somebody like me, a once-in-a-lifetime moment."

The player feels that the ICC event finals is once in a lifetime opportunity as the players cannot live the same moment again and the opportunity doesn't knock every year, claiming that players like him cannot be here everytime and looks to make the most out of it. Being involved in the WTC Final in England holds deep meaning for Thakur. He expressed his honor, stating, "Especially being involved in this Final, from 7 June onwards in England for the World Test Championship, it feels really special, I'm honored."

Ravindra Jadeja might be the sole spinner in that scenario. When questioned about his prior Oval performances, Thakur acknowledged the importance of using past triumphs as motivation, but he emphasised that every game is a new opportunity. Thakur says that it is great to remember the last performances on a particular venue, however every game is a fresh start and the player should be focusing on performing better than before taking inspiration from the last appearances on the venue.

According to the reports, India encountered an injury scare as captain Rohit Sharma left the nets halfway after being hit on the left thumb. He obtained immediate medical lookout and had his thumb taped, not batting again. Additionally, Ishan Kishan was struck on the forearm during training, but his injury seemed less seveare, and he was attended to by the Indian medical team.