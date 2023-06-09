WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane Becomes India's Beacon Of Light In A Gloomy Batting Display

Former Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has made a sensational return to international cricket as he smashed a magnificent half-century in his first match back for the country. Rahane put on a brilliant performance with the willow when it seemed all over for India after the early dismissal of its top-order batsmen. He reached his half-century in style by playing a hook shot for a six off Australian captain Pat Cummins' bowling on the final ball of the 46th over.

Ajinkya Rahane took 92 balls to score his 26th fifty in the longest format for India. He had come to bat on Day 2 of the match after the early dismissal of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara. He saw Virat Kohli get out of an amazing delivery from Mitchell Starc. Rahane then forged a much-needed partnership with Ravindra Jadeja but the latter was dismissed toward the end of play on Day 2. Rahane finished the day unbeaten at 33.

Ajinkya Rahane's sensational return to international cricket

Solid inning by Ajinkya Rahane 👏 but job is not done yet. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 9, 2023

Best Test Batsman Of India In Overseas Conditions.



Ajinkya Rahane, Yellove 💛 pic.twitter.com/I5K7NoIP5l — ` (@rahulmsd_91) June 9, 2023

Ajinkya Rahane is looking a different player after joining CSK, Good sign for india.



~Sunil Gavaskar 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/RMO7srAtlT — ` (@kurkureter) June 9, 2023

This is not just a fifty, it's a hope that Ajinkya Rahane is giving to all Indians.



Bow to this man. pic.twitter.com/x6rwB70NHL — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) June 9, 2023

The Saviour - CSK Blood Ajinkya Rahane!! 🛐 pic.twitter.com/BakCdQBKPP — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) June 9, 2023

Rahane's return to Team India

Note, Rahane was selected for the WTC final based on his domestic form and his performances for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. He showed massive improvement with the bat during the recently-concluded season of the Indian Premier League, which Chennai won to lift their fifth title in the tournament's history. Rahane was dropped from the Indian Test team in January 2022 after a streak of poor performances with the bat in the previous cycle of WTC. His vice-captaincy was also snatched for the same reason.

Earlier on Day 3, Rahane's batting partner KS Bharat was clean bowled by Scott Boland for 5 off 15 balls. Shardul Thakur then joined Rahane in the middle. They have scored more than 50 runs between them so far in the innings. Rahane is going strong having already smashed eight boundaries and one six.

