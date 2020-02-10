Oscars 2020: Rajasthan Royals Liken Sanju Samson With Joaquin Phoenix In Quirky Post

The 92nd Academy Awards were held on Monday, February 9, 2020. Across 24 categories, there were hundreds of nominees and one trophy to rule them all. The Oscars 2020 is one of the biggest Hollywood award ceremonies. The award for the best actor in a leading role went to Joaquin Phoenix for Joker while Renée Zellweger took home the award for the best actress in a leading role. South Korean film 'Parasite' won the best motion picture award and thus became the first foreign-language film to win the accolade.

On the occasion of Oscars 2020, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals took to Instagram where they recreated the posters of the films that were nominated for 'Best Picture' at Oscars 2020. They put the images of current and former Rajasthan Royals players in the posters to form their own quicky posters.

Here's a look at the quirky recreation of Oscars 2020 film posters by Rajasthan Royals

The first poster was a recreation of 'Once upon a time in Hollywood' poster which they renamed to 'Once upon a time in Rajasthan'. The poster consisted of the images of Rahul Dravid, Shane Warne and Shane Watson among many others. The second poster was of the film 'The Irishman' which the franchise renamed to 'The Englishmen' and swapped the pictures of the lead actors with images of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer.

The third poster was that of the film 'Joker' where Rajasthan Royals renamed the poster to 'Keeper' as they put up a picture of their wicket-keeper Sanju Samson. The final poster was a recreation from the film poster of 1917 in which we can see Ben Stokes and Riyan Parag.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAJASTHAN ROYALS INSTAGRAM