IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Slapped With PIL In Jaipur Over Hosting Matches In Guwahati

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League event (IPL 2020), the 2008-winning side Rajasthan Royals are contemplating to shift their home base. Until now, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has been their primary home ground. However, after being dissatisfied with the infrastructure Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has offered, the franchise is mulling to take over Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati as their new home ground.
In November 2019, Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Bedale announced that the team has opted for Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium as one of their home venues for IPL 2020. However, according to recent media reports, the franchise will now have to contest a legal battle in acquiring a new home base. The reports suggest that the Royals have been constantly 'harassed' by the authorities of their original home venue which has prompted them to move out of the city.
Their decision to shift their base has been hindered as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Rajasthan High Court over shifting matches from their base city to another place. The petitioners have claimed that such a move “would be disrespectful to the state”. IPL 2020 will get underway on March 29 and reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) governing council will be making a decision on the venue soon.
Rajasthan Royals are yet to get a hold of an IPL title since they won the inaugural edition in 2008. During the recently concluded IPL 2020 auction, the franchise acquired cricketers like Robin Uthappa and David Miller among several others. Here is how their squad looks for the upcoming IPL 2020 season.
Steve Smith (captain)
Ben Stokes
Sanju Samson
Andrew Tye
Kartik Tyagi
Ankit Rajpoot
Shreyas Gopal
Rahul Tewatia
Jaydev Unadkat
Mayank Markande
Mahipal Lomror
Oshane Thomas
Riyan Parag
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Anuj Rawat
Akash Singh
Jofra Archer
David Miller
Jos Buttler
Manan Vohra
Shashank Singh
Varun Aaron
Tom Curran
Robin Uthappa
Anirudha Joshi
