IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Slapped With PIL In Jaipur Over Hosting Matches In Guwahati

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League event (IPL 2020), the 2008-winning side Rajasthan Royals are contemplating to shift their home base. Until now, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has been their primary home ground. However, after being dissatisfied with the infrastructure Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has offered, the franchise is mulling to take over Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati as their new home ground.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals set to battle it out for new home ground

In November 2019, Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Bedale announced that the team has opted for Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium as one of their home venues for IPL 2020. However, according to recent media reports, the franchise will now have to contest a legal battle in acquiring a new home base. The reports suggest that the Royals have been constantly 'harassed' by the authorities of their original home venue which has prompted them to move out of the city.

Their decision to shift their base has been hindered as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Rajasthan High Court over shifting matches from their base city to another place. The petitioners have claimed that such a move “would be disrespectful to the state”. IPL 2020 will get underway on March 29 and reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) governing council will be making a decision on the venue soon.

IPL 2020: Steve Smith to lead Rajasthan Royals in T20 mega event

Rajasthan Royals are yet to get a hold of an IPL title since they won the inaugural edition in 2008. During the recently concluded IPL 2020 auction, the franchise acquired cricketers like Robin Uthappa and David Miller among several others. Here is how their squad looks for the upcoming IPL 2020 season.

Steve Smith (captain)

Ben Stokes

Sanju Samson

Andrew Tye

Kartik Tyagi

Ankit Rajpoot

Shreyas Gopal

Rahul Tewatia

Jaydev Unadkat

Mayank Markande

Mahipal Lomror

Oshane Thomas

Riyan Parag

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Anuj Rawat

Akash Singh

Jofra Archer

David Miller

Jos Buttler

Manan Vohra

Shashank Singh

Varun Aaron

Tom Curran

Robin Uthappa

Anirudha Joshi

