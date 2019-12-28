OTG Vs NK Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Otago Volts will face the Northern Knights in the 14th match of the Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20 competition in New Zealand. The match will be played at Molyneux Park, Alexandra on Sunday, December 29 at 8:40 AM (IST). Jacob Duffy will captain the Otago Volts and Dean Brownlie will lead the Northern Knights.

Otago Volts have had a great start to the tournament as they won both their opening fixtures. They have played four matches out of which they won 2, lost 1 and 1 game ended in no result. They lost the last game against Wellington by just 11 runs. They are placed second in the points table with 10 points to their name.

On the other hand, Northern Knights didn't have a good start to the tournament as they lost both their opening fixtures. They have played four matches out of which they won 1, lost 2 and 1 game ended in no result. They won their last game against Auckland by 28 runs. They are placed 5th on the points table with 6 points to their name. Let us take a look at the squads and the Dream11 prediction.

OTG vs NK Squads

Otago Volts Squad: Jacob Duffy (Captain), Max Chu (Wicket-keeper), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rippon, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rae and Dale Phillips.

Northern Knights Squad: Dean Brownlie (Captain), Peter Bocock (Wicket-keeper), Anton Devcich, Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Daniel Flynn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell and Tim Seifert.

OTG vs NK Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Peter Bocock

Batsmen: Dean Brownlie, Neil Broom (Captain), Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Nathan G Smith

All-Rounders: Anton Devcich (Vice-captain), Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft

Otago start as favourites to win the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

