Madan Lal Feels 'communication Not Happening' In Team India, Backs Skipper Virat Kohli

With the BCCI drawing severe flak over the handling of Rohit Sharma's injury, former Team India pacer and member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Madan Lal has asserted that there is a communication gap between the board and the captain. Backing captain Virat Kohli, Madan Lal has stated that the communication which is required is not happening. He has also criticised India's bowling in the ODI series so far, in which Australia has bagged an unassailable lead.

"Whatever Virat Kohli said in his press conference that is absolutely correct, I back him for the same because clarity with the captain is a must as the leader runs the team. Both coach and captain should be aware of what is happening with their players. Only Rohit or his franchise can answer why he played for the franchise when he was just 70 per cent fit. I think that communication in the team should be on a good level. The kind of communication which is required is not happening, there should be clarity regarding what is happening," ANI quoted Madan Lal.

Ahead of the three-match ODI series, Kohli had remarked that there was 'lack of clarity' which led to the ruckus over the inclusion of Rohit Sharma in the squad. The vice-captain of India in limited-overs has been rested for T20s and ODIs and has been called for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, there is still uncertainty over Rohit Sharma's inclusion with the board to take a final assessment call on his injury on December 3.

'Lack of clarity'

"Before the selection meeting, we got a mail that he is unavailable, that he has picked up an injury during the IPL. It said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to him and he understood and he was unavailable," Kohli had said.

"After that, he played in the IPL and we all thought he would be on that flight to Australia and we had no information on why he is not travelling with us. There has been no information, there has been a lack of clarity. We have been playing the waiting game," the Indian captain further added.

Speaking of India's performance in the two ODIs so far, Madan Lal said, "Our bowling did not click and if you do not get early wickets, there are chances that opposition will get a high score on the board. Due to the wicket conditions in Australia, if you don't get breakthroughs, the spinners will also struggle in the middle."

"Wicket-to-wicket bowling should be done in my point of view but at this time, the problem is that Indian bowlers are struggling to take wickets early on. We are also not fielding well and that is not ideal as the bowlers always need the support of their fielders," he suggested.

