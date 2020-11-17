PAK Vs FCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Pak I Care will square off against Fateh CC in the 27th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona tournament, 2020. The match will be played on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Here's the PAK vs FCC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule and other details of the match.

PAK vs FCC live: PAK vs FCC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time: 5 PM IST

PAK vs FCC live: PAK vs FCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Pak I Care have endured to a significant start to the ECS Barcelona tournament this season. The team are in high spirits after winning six of the seven games they have played this campaign and are on a five-match unbeaten streak. Pak I Care defeated Raval Sporting CC by 79 runs in the previous match.

On the other hand, Fateh CC have struggled for fine form since the start of the competition. Having played three games as yet, the team have failed to register a single victory, thus languishing at the bottom of the tournament's points table. Fateh CC lost out to Minhaj FC by 19 runs in the previous match.

PAK vs FCC Dream11 team news

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Babar, Syed Shafaat Ali, Shehroz Ahmed, Mohammad Yasin, Faizan Raja, Atif Muhammad, Hassan Gondal, Adeel Shafqat, Mushtaq Zai, Faisal Shah, Aabid Mahboob, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Bilal Hassan, Faisal Shehzad, Farhat Azeem, Usman Aziz, M Mohtshim, Raja Nafees, Asad Abbas.

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Trilochan Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Amanbir Singh Sran, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh.

PAK vs FCC playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan

Batsmen: Syed Shafaat Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh

All-rounders: Shehroz Ahmed, Ali Rafiq

Bowlers: Atif Muhammad, Hassan Gondal, Kuldeep Singh, Davinder Singh

PAK vs FCC match prediction and top picks

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (C), Syed Shafaat Ali

Fateh CC: Ali Rafiq (VC), Davinder Singh

PAK vs FCC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, Pak I Care are the favourites to win the game against Fateh CC.

Note: The PAK vs FCC match prediction is based on our own analysis. The PAK vs FCC playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

