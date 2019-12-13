Pak Vs SL: Niroshan Dickwella Replies To Pak Journalist Confusing Him With De Silva Twice

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella gracefully dealt with a blemish from a Pakistan journalist, who mistook him to be his teammate Dhananjaya de Silva on two instances. During the press conference at the end of Day 2 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the journalist asked Dickwella a question which was meant for de Silva, who remained unbeaten on 72. Here is more on the incident.

The journalist began his first question before Dickwella interrupted. “I’m Dickwella actually. I’m not de Silva, ” he clarified. But the journalist did not get the clue and repeated his question, this time loud and clear. He asked him again if he was thinking of a hundred on that pitch because he batted really well on the difficult pitch. But Dickwella managed to keep his calm through the episode and once again made it clear that he wasn’t who the journalist thought he was. He said with a chuckle that he was Dickwella, not de Silva. He added that he had already got out and was in the pavilion. He further added that maybe in the second innings, he would score a hundred.

Niroshan Dickwella plays it cool

Meanwhile, Dickwella said he was pleased to be in Pakistan, who are playing their first Test at home in more than a decade. He said that he was really happy and proud to be in Pakistan and play there in the historic Test. He added as no Pakistani had played a Test match in Pakistan, it was a great opportunity for the home side's players. At the time of writing this article, Sri Lanka were 263/6 and start of play on Day 3 was delayed due to a wet outfield.

